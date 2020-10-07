The “Bad Romance” singer shared a daring photo on social media that captivated her millions of followers.

The 34-year-old American singer and actress, Lady Gaga, is at an excellent moment in her career. The lace is nominated in seven categories of the next MTV in Europe.

In addition, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta , as she is the real and full name of the renowned artist, enjoys the success of her products from her new make-up brand “Haus Laboratories”.

This past Tuesday, Lady Gaga shared a daring photograph on her personal Instagram account that caught all the eyes of her fans. In it you can see the American on the ground surrounded by her aforementioned products.

“HEAT SPELL Bronzer + Highlighter Duos 🔥 now available at hauslabs.com” was the promotional text that Gaga chose to accompany her post.

The recent pic of the singer's friend Ariana Grande has already exceeded the barrier of 2 million likes and almost 13 thousand comments on the camera network.