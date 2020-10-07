Natalia Barulich exploded and spoke openly about her relationship with Neymar

He got tired of pretending: Maluma's ex clarified everything about his relationship with Neymar

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old model Natalia Barulich has been on everyone's lips lately, then her break with the singer Maluma has been linked to the soccer player Neymar.

View this post on Instagram You cannot change the cards you are dealt, just the way you play the hand. u2665ufe0f New campaign out for @ blooshop.fr ud83dudcf8 by @ kenzi.pictures A post shared by u039du03b1tu03b1lu03b9u0301u03b1 Bu03b1rulu03b9u0301ch ud83cudf39 (@natalia) on

The controversy went viral after Maluma premiered his song “Hawaii” , as the footballer sang the song in the company of PSG , according to some sources the Colombian singer would have written that song to his ex Natalia Barulich , since they link her in a way direct with Neymar .

To clarify the situation and put an end to the rumors, Natalia Barulich spoke openly in an interview with Ventaneados about the Brazilian soccer player.

During the interview, the model expressed herself very well about Neymar and stated “I adore him, he is a great person, he is a great friend, he has always been a great guy and he is a great person in my life. He is one of the best and most happy people I have met in my life, and will always have my support. “

“He is a great friend and I don't know why the media thinks we are together …”. He pointed out that he only made a photographic session with the footballer, therefore it is not necessary to have a sentimental bond. He also confessed that he has a lot of respect for him and is very funny.

He assured that they only see each other when she is traveling in Paris, and that they have a great friendship, and not as the media have made it known.