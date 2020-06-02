He prefers to leave his job rather than wear a mask
Denis Primard was exercising the occupation of operator mechanical in Bromont, the mountain of experiences of the past ten years. He resigned on may 21 to protest against the wearing of the mask imposed by his employer.
Share
June 1, 2020 13h53
Updated at 17h54
Share
He prefers to leave his job rather than wear a mask
Marie-Eve Martel
The Voice of the East
Convinced that the pandemic of the COVID-19 is a plot orchestrated globally, an operator, mechanical Bromont, mountain experiences, has recently resigned from her job to express its disapproval of the health measures put in place for the reopening of the business.
Very active on Twitter under the pseudonym @Denistheyoung, the Granbyen Denis Primard has made public the letter of resignation he presented to his employer, may 21. At age 60, it is alleged it, this is more money that they need, but “respect and dignity”.
“With the events surrounding the “false pandemic”, I don’t want to submit myself to wear all kinds of protective equipment due to these measures, which will be declared obsolete in the next few months. I understand the directorate and its president Charles Désourdy of complying with the directives of the government of quebec, which, according to me, manages this crisis of inappropriate and goes against the Charter of rights and freedoms canadian”, he wrote in the letter dated may 20.
According to other tweets published by Mr. Primard, he was a business operator for the account of the ski resort and water park for the past ten years.
On 18 may, Mr Primard had made mention on Twitter of his intention to resign if his superiors he needed the port of the mask. They would have made him understand the seriousness of the situation.
“In my work… Warning distance in my case. 2 m, I went to 3 dr. I have signed this document. If an agent ignites… 1500 $ [a fine] to me [and] 15 000 $ to 30 000 $ for the company with the possibility to put under lock and key… We approach the North Korea,” he tweeted.
Since then, Denis Primard shows are now in search of a job, who are not entitled to unemployment or to the Benefit of canadian emergency (PKU). “I am looking for a job no mask… that’s all,” he informed, adding that its decision concerns only himself, not having a person to support.
“I have not the means to go into retirement. I am looking for a job where you can shake hands without putting detergent every time,” he wrote on another occasion.
This resignation sensational in earning the ex-operator of the praise as well as criticism from other Twitter users.
READ ALSO: Crisis of the COVID-19: the plan B of Bromont, the mountain of experiences
“The biggest lie in modern history”
On Twitter, Denis Primard relays numerous publications that accolent the label of conspiracy by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Itself described as a situation of “biggest lie in modern history”, where “7 billion people [are] arrested for a flu.” On another occasion, he wrote that “the COVID it is a joke that will put our economy flat for 2 to 3 years”.
“It doesn’t matter if you have gloves or masks… With a good immune system, you can go anywhere you want. #For Big Pharma however, this is not a fee,” writes the Granbyen, which also boasted online that they have not done the queue and not having disinfected his hands during a recent visit to one store, Giant Tiger.
In another publication, Mr. Primard mentions be proud to have resigned “because the narrative of the media was so much the opposite of the Web”. The user, who indicates to spend a lot of time on the Internet since the beginning of the pandemic, does not hesitate to qualify the organs of the press of the “merdias” and be propaganda tools responsible for “this fiasco” world.
“Journalists have been the flagship for the most important decisions I have taken in my life (60 years). Bad guides in the end.”
M. Primard sharing and interacts regularly with the professor Alexis Cossette-Trudel, the facilitator Andre Pitre (Stu Pitt), the leader of the party Citizens to be Able to Stéphane Blais and actress Lucie Laurier, frontmen of alternative ideologies, in addition to the dissemination of publications referencing motion QAnon.
READ ALSO: Pandemic of false news
“We respect their decision”
The Voice of the East wrote to Denis Primard on Twitter on Monday morning to get his comments on the situation. He declined our request for an interview. “No thank you, I trust you as much as a pitbull not attached and trained to attack…”, he wrote to the author of these lines.
He finally responded on Twitter Monday night saying that “all facts are true” and that “normally, we would not have had to close them all.” “It would be all in our normal lives, and not to fight to breathe through a mask”, he tweeted.
On the side of Bromont, the mountain of experience, it confirms that the employee has handed in his resignation recently.
“We respect their decision, but from our side, we will continue to ensure the maintenance of our measures for the safety of our customers and our employees,” said Hélène Bélisle, head of communications and marketing for the pool complex and the ski resort.
Waiting for the green light to reopen
Ms. Bélisle has also mentioned that we waited impatiently for the green light from Quebec to launch its summer season.
Currently, only the water games and the swimming pools are public and can accommodate bathers, but the bromont-based business boasts already preparing its reopening to be ready as soon as it will be able to accommodate its customers.
“Prepare a water park for the summer, it does not happen overnight,” says the publicist. We remain positive and we expect the good news on the part of the public health.”