Heads of Crimean enterprises, to sell “late”, will spend in prison for almost a year and a half
In Belogorsk condemned the group entities carrying out sales of goods not meeting the requirements of safety of life and health of consumers, reports a press-service of Prosecutor’s office of RK.
The Prosecutor’s office of the Republic of Crimea supported the state charge on criminal case concerning group of persons under paragraph “a” of part 2 of article 238 of the criminal code (production, storage or transportation for the purpose of sale, sale of the goods and production, performance of works or rendering of services that do not meet the requirements of safety of life or health of consumers, made by a group of persons upon a preliminary collusion).
In the course of the trial it is established that in December 2016 convicts, as a founder, Director and employees of the company, knowing information about the expired food products were stored in warehouses of the enterprise, for the purpose of material gain entered into a preliminary agreement for the storage, transportation and distribution of goods.
During the period from October to December 2017, the convicts carried out the sale of goods that do not meet the requirements of safety of life and health of consumers, under the guise of goods of proper quality for the total amount of 55 thousand rubles.
Sentence bilohorsk district court convicted found guilty of alleged crimes, the founder and Director of the company appointed punishment in the form of 1 year and 5 months of imprisonment with punishment serving in a corrective colony of General regime for everyone.
Convicted read the term of punishment period of detention in connection with the past released on the departure sentence. Three employees sentenced to a fine in the amount of 150 thousand rubles each, another two employees – in the form of a fine in the amount of 100 thousand rubles each.
Verdict in force has not entered.