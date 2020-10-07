It will be this Friday as part of the modified schedule due to the impact of the pandemic on the provincial economy.

ALF PONCE MERCADO / MDZ

The Ministry of Finance and Finance confirmed that on October 9 the bonuses for the agents belonging to health and security will be deposited.

The payment was established through Resolution No. 154 published in the Official Gazette by which the payment schedule set in the annex to Decree 819 is modified.

On October 16, the first installment of the Supplemental Annual Salary will be deposited for those state employees with gross salaries of up to $ 60,000.

The date corresponds to the schedule that organizes payments as follows: