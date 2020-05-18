Health Canada allows researchers to begin the first tests of a vaccine
If the vaccine passes the first phase of the clinical trial successfully, it could be produced and distributed throughout the country.
The canadian Press
Health Canada has authorized the first clinical trials for a vaccine to combat the COVID-19 at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, announced on Saturday that the prime minister Justin Trudeau.
The national research Council of Canada will work with the manufacturer; and if the vaccine passes the test successfully, it could be produced and distributed throughout the country.
Dr. Scott Halperin, director of the canadian Centre for vaccinology at Dalhousie University, said that the authorization to initiate the first phase of the clinical trial was a new and exciting.
He indicated that the first study will require less than 100 healthy volunteers 18 to 55 years. It should start within the next three weeks.
“In these studies, the main purpose is to ensure the safety of the vaccine and see if it is tolerated by the people who receive it,” said Dr. Halperin.
He added that these volunteers will be followed for a period of six months. If those show that they react well to the vaccine point of view, an immune, the researchers will move quickly to the second phase of testing, before the first is completed.
“This will help speed things up, because otherwise the process could take years,” said Dr. Halperin.