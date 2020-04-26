Health Canada warns against chloroquine, and hydroxychloroquine
Photo: John Locher Associated Press
Health Canada states that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine may cause serious side effects.
Concerned about the fact that some people could buy directly without a prescription and used to prevent or treat the COVID-19, the leaders of Health Canada gave an opinion on the serious potential side effects of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
In a statement released late Saturday night, Health Canada notes that these two drugs, approved to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases, can cause serious heart rhythm disorders. In the most severe cases, accurate Health Canada, the effects on the heart rhythm can be fatal.
Health Canada states that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can also cause damage to the liver and kidney, a decrease in the rate of sugar in the blood, and disorders of the nervous system such as dizziness, fainting, or seizures.
Health Canada has not authorized any drug that can prevent, treat or cure the COVID-19, and warned the Canadians against the health products with false or misleading claims, added the press release.
In Canada and abroad, to explore the possibility of using certain medicines to treat or prevent the COVID-19. The best way to gain access to experimental treatments is to participate in clinical trials. Health Canada has approved clinical trials using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, to treat the COVID-19.
It is essential, according to Health Canada, the availability of results from large well designed studies to determine if the benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine outweigh their risks in the treatment of the COVID-19.
“Until now,” said the organization, the data from clinical trials are limited, and the results do not conclusively show that drugs are effective against the COVID-19. “
According to Health Canada, it is necessary to use chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine only if it has been prescribed by a doctor who is overseeing treatment.
“Consult your doctor if, while taking these drugs, you experience symptoms such as an irregular heartbeat, dizziness, fainting, seizures, or any other side effect “, advises Health Canada, which asks patients and healthcare professionals to report any side effect suspected.
“Health Canada will continue to closely monitor the safety and efficacy of chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, and any other medication used in the treatment of the COVID-19. Health Canada will take rapidly the necessary measures if new information on risks to health are brought to its attention and it will inform Canadians in need. “
Health Canada also reminds us that buying drugs online can put in danger the health of a person.
“This is especially true if you order prescription drugs without being examined in person by a health care professional. Some Internet pharmacies are legitimate, but many offer products and services that are dangerous. “