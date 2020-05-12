Health care workers are mobilizing
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
“Our means of pressure are limited, because we don’t want to take the population hostage. We are well aware that our work is essential at this time”, explains Pierre-David Gagné, nurse to the intensive care unit of the Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal.
Annabelle Stone and
Magdaline Boutros
15: 19
- Health
Stressed and out of breath, health workers mobilize across Quebec for claim by means of their own better working conditions and the right to a vacation, considering their trade unions “muzzled” by departmental directives and the state of emergency.
“It was the heart of the book, but it has a limit to physical and psychological. One is faced with the fatigue and stress. We are humans, not robots “, launches as a cry from the heart of a nurse in a hospital in the Gaspé, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.
The extra time became customary in the middle since the beginning of the pandemic of sars coronavirus. The workload is significant and ever-increasing burden, while it accounted for another 11, 000 employees who are absent in the health network on Monday. Some fear they will eventually make a mistake that will cost them their license to practice, or worse, the life of a patient.
“I’m at the front since the beginning of the crisis, and I’ve never been so tired in my life. It is a work that demands excessively energy, both physical and psychological, ” says an attendant to recipients in a ltc facility in Montreal’s east end, strongly affected by the COVID-19.
They are so many across the province of Quebec to have adopted various means of pressure in recent weeks to hear their call for help. Some have decided to wear a uniform black, the other a sweater emblazoned with the hashtag #justeunnuméro or the symbol of a broken heart in a paper hanging with a pin.
They mobilize and share their ideas through a group of Facebook created in the last few days by Pierre-David Gagné, nurse to the intensive care unit of the Santa Cabrini Hospital, Montreal, since the beginning of the pandemic. Against all odds, 6500 “guardian angels” have joined his group in less than a week. “Our means of pressure are limited, because we don’t want to take the population hostage. We are well aware that our work is essential at this time, ” says the nurse.
Need a vacation
“You don’t ask for the moon, we just want to be able to rest. If you don’t want that people get exhausted, they fall in depression or that they leave the environment, it takes a vacation. It is essential ! ” insists Pierre-David Won. A speech that held other nursing and proposed to the beneficiaries to whom The Duty has spoken.
However, these holidays, they might need to renounce it in the present circumstances of shortage of labour. The ministerial order adopted by Quebec on the 21st of march last, allowing the managers of the health network to cancel all leave of their staff, change their schedules and to move them according to the needs.
“It has caused a lot of abuse, sometimes without justification, on the part of managers. For the past two months we have been denied our holidays and our holidays, we understand but we can not continue like that this summer, ” is concerned about Mr. Won.
“Unions muzzled “
In normal times, these workers would have turned to their union, but the ministerial decree has undermined their role, think. “The FIQ was asked at the end of April the government to give us a holiday, but it is like writing a letter to father Christmas if no action is taken to enforce our rights. The decree and the state of emergency give the government the necessary arguments for change nothing to the situation, ” says Mr. Gagné. For his part, the president of the FIQ, Nancy Bédard, said to understand the sense of abandonment of its members. “In this confinement, our reflexes, our ability to see our members and organize actions, all that has been taken from us, justifies it. Many union representatives have been requisitioned to help in the network, so it is more difficult for them to be present “.