Health issues remain a problem for Indigenous people in the country
The minister of Aboriginal Services, Marc Miller, has stated that at the output of the pandemic, it will be necessary to develop a clear plan to deal with realities such as overcrowding, under-funding history of health services and the high rates of diabetes.
A researcher in the field of health who is studying the COVID-19 in the framework of a working group on the immunity hope that the pandemic will bring more attention to the health issues that remain problematic for the Aboriginal people of the country.
“This pandemic has opened the eyes of many people across Canada, said Dr. Carrie Bourassa, scientific director of the Institute of Aboriginal peoples’ health. I would like to think that these studies will change a lot of policies regarding Canadians and aboriginal peoples. “
She hopes that the crisis ” will help people to understand that equality has not been reached for the aboriginal peoples of Canada. “
Ms. Bourassa, was asked to propose a plan to involve First Nations, Métis and Inuit in studies on how the virus spread and the other on the issue of immunized people.
Anichinabé-Métis and professor at the University of Saskatchewan, she mentions that an indigenous advisory circle will soon be announced for the project, which will last two years.
It is essential that indigenous peoples are included in these studies, she said, because they may be more sensitive to the virus, taking into consideration factors such as crowded housing, and inadequate access to healthy foods and non-contaminated water.
“Now they are huge risk factors, mitigating, she said. It takes a larger pandemic. “
The federal government has reported at least 190 cases of COVID-19 in the reserves of Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.
Communities in northern Saskatchewan including The Loche, a village in the dene to 600 kilometres from Saskatoon, have had to deal with an epidemic. The virus is spread to the rest of the passage of a person who has been in a work camp in the oil sands in northern Alberta.
Ms. Bourassa stated that access to health care is a big concern, including the future access to a potential vaccine.
“It often happens that marginalised populations may not have access to treatment. “