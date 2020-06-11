Health professionals require wearing a mask mandatory
Accompanied by health professionals, the ex-member of solidarity and a microbiologist-infectious diseases physician Amir Khadir, pleaded Thursday in Montreal that the mask should be placed through the school network, except at the primary level and in childcare services.
June 11, 2020 10h36
Updated at 14h10
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – health professionals are asking Quebec to make the mask mandatory for more than 12 years in enclosed public places and outdoor spaces where the detachment physics is difficult to meet.
At a press conference in front of the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal (CHUM), on Thursday morning, the epidemiologist Nima Machouf has been argued that covering the face is a very little expensive, the effectiveness of which has been demonstrated to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 and avoid a second wave potentially lethal to the population and the health care community.
“Pending the development of a vaccine, the mask is now recognized as an essential tool to find the bit of normalcy in our lives and to reconnect with people and activities you love”, she argued. “Researchers in modelling epidemics argue that in order for the measure to be effective, 80 % of the population must wear the mask”, she pointed out, however.
The specialist in internal medicine Marie-Michelle Bellon, who has worked at the unit COVID of the Notre-Dame hospital, has succeeded him at the microphone to deplore what it refers to as a form of “magical thinking” since the déconfinement initiated across the province.
“It is necessary that the care staff who is dedicated and who puts his or her mental and physical health in danger since mid-march have the impression that everything is implemented so that it does not pick up by a second wave,” she started.
At their sides, the ex-mp solidaire Amir Khadir, a microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Pierre-LeGardeur, argued that wearing a mask should be placed through the school network, except at the primary level and in childcare services.
“After six months of observation of the evolution of the pandemic, the us CDC, its european counterpart, the ECDC, as well as a group of experts from Yale university confirms that wearing a mask required in closed places reduces the spread of the COVID-19”, indicate the experts in their letter to the quebec authorities. “Published recently, two meta-analyses significant on the available body of research shows that wearing a mask is the measure most strongly associated with the statistics favourable in terms of both incidence and mortality.”
The signatories remind that in Hong Kong, where the port of the mask is respected by more than 80 % of the citizens, there were 1108 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths, with a population of 7.5 million inhabitants; in Quebec, the number of cases now exceeds 50 000 and there are 5000 deaths, for a population of 8.5 million inhabitants.
Thirty health professionals have supported this claim, including: Karl Weiss, president of the Association of medical microbiologists, infectious disease physicians of Quebec; Bernard Mathieu, president of the Association of emergency physicians of Quebec; Joanne Liu, ex-president of Doctors without borders; Alain Vadeboncoeur, chief of the emergency of the Institute of cardiology of Montreal; François de Champlain, chief of the trauma team at the MUHC; Caroline Quach, microbiologist-infectiologist and epidemiologist at CHU Sainte-Justine; dr. Stanley Vollant, umbrella the crisis cell innu to deal with the pandemic, and dr David Lussier, the university Institute of geriatrics of Montreal.