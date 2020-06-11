Health professionals require wearing a mask mandatory
Accompanied by health professionals, the ex-member of solidarity and a microbiologist-infectious diseases physician Amir Khadir, pleaded Thursday in Montreal that the mask should be placed through the school network, except at the primary level and in childcare services.
June 11, 2020 10h36
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A group of health professionals demand to Quebec to make the mask mandatory in enclosed public places, and in outdoor spaces where the detachment physics is difficult to meet.
At a press conference in front of the Centre hospitalier de l’université de Montréal (CHUM), on Thursday morning, the epidemiologist Nima Machouf has been argued that covering the face is a very little expensive, the effectiveness of which has been demonstrated to reduce the spread of the COVID-19.
“Pending the development of a vaccine, the mask is now recognized as an essential tool to find the bit of normalcy in our lives and to reconnect with people and activities you love”, she argued.
“Researchers in modelling epidemics argue that in order for the measure to be effective, 80 % of the population must wear the mask”, she pointed out, however.
The specialist in internal medicine Marie-Michelle Bellon, who has worked at the unit COVID of the Notre-Dame hospital, has succeeded him at the microphone to deplore what it refers to as a form of “magical thinking” since the déconfinement initiated across the province.
“It is necessary that the care staff who is dedicated and who puts his or her mental and physical health in danger since mid-march have the impression that everything is implemented so that it does not pick up by a second wave,” she started.
At their sides, the ex-member of solidarity and a microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Pierre-LeGardeur Amir Khadir, pleaded that the wearing of the mask should be placed through the school network, except at the primary level and in childcare services.
He noted that among the specialists who support this claim include Karl Weiss, president of the Association of medical microbiologists, infectious disease physicians of Quebec; Bernard Mathieu, president of the Association of emergency physicians of Quebec; Joanne Liu, ex-president of Doctors Without Borders; Alain Vadeboncoeur, chief of the emergency of the Institute of cardiology of Montreal; François de Champlain, chief of the trauma team at the MUHC; Caroline Quach, microbiologist-infectiologist and epidemiologist at CHU Sainte-Justine; and Dr. Stanley Vollant, umbrella the crisis cell innu to deal with the pandemic.