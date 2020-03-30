Healthy hardening or why you need a cold shower
Cold water can become a helper in the fight against muscle swelling and promotes rapid tissue regeneration, especially after physical exertion.
Do not forget about beauty: a common myth States that the head should be washed with hot water, but it is not. Under the influence of low temperatures the pores are narrowed, therefore, the scalp no longer gets oily and the hair starts to Shine.
Under the influence of cold water improves blood circulation, so cells get more oxygen. Oxygenated brain makes you closer, and muscles are harder and tougher.
Psychological state was also improved thanks to a cold soul.
So, low temperatures stimulate the “zone blue spot” in the brain responsible for the production of norepinephrine, a key hormone in opposition to depression and apathy.