Hearings virtual more

14 April 2020 15h19
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
The technology coming to the rescue of justice in quebec; as soon as this week, hearings are virtual will expand the service offering and to hear more cases, especially civil, to try to minimize the delays that accumulate.
Catherine La Rosa is chief justice associated with the superior Court, at Quebec. Her sister lives in Milan in Italy. When the declaration of state of health emergency in mid-march by the government of québec, the judge La Rosa knew that the pandemic would cripple the justice system for a long time.
“But the justice system must continue, no matter the circumstances, whether in time of war or pandemic, because it is a bulwark against chaos, and a base of democracy”, insists Ms. La Rosa.
For almost five weeks, only urgent matters are heard by five judges of the superior Court for the district of Quebec. This type of essential services is much the same in the district of Montreal and in the Quebec Court and the Court of appeal.
What kind of emergency? Especially in family matters, for the redevelopment of the rights of access to children, and also for requests for prescriptions, medical care, an increase in this period of great anxiety.
It is now the time to expand the services they offer to individuals, believes the superior Court, and hear cases that will also become urgent in the short term if they are neglected.
Two weeks ago, the judge Clément Samson, known as a “techno-judge”, has heard a record of modification of child custody arising in the district of Trois-Rivières with a video conferencing system secure. The judge was in his office at his home, on the South Shore of Quebec city. The parents attended the hearing with their electronic devices in their residence. The lawyers of the mother, the father and the child have also participated in the debate at a distance. Only the clerk was in the courtroom, to ensure the recording of the discussions.
“The parents have enjoyed a lot their experience, tells the judge The Rosa. They are made to forget that they were in virtual mode and they were able to say what they had to say.”
The department of Justice has gone to great lengths, and in a few weeks, the 57 judges of the superior Court will be trained to conduct hearings by video conferencing and the greffières will be equipped to record the discussion and draft the minutes at a distance.
They can therefore start to hold management conferences and other types of hearing. The folders with witnesses will be necessary, but he must go at the pace of the grafts, which are also essential services, with very few employees.
The chief justice associated with The Rosa is convinced that the courts will retain a good part of the hearings virtual in the after-crisis of the COVID-19. “From the time when it responds to a need of individuals, and I think that this is the case, the technology will remain, believes Ms. La Rosa. We will never return to what it was before, but we will continue to hear cases in the courtroom.”