Heat and telework: the sales of air conditioners in the increase
Guillaume Légaré-Breton, owner of SGL air Conditioning, said they have hired two additional staff for the sales and estimation, and purchased two trucks to respond to the strong demand.
July 8, 2020
Updated July 9, 2020 at 8h49
Myriam Boulianne
The Sun
Already had two heat waves this summer, in addition to the teleworking: a perfect cocktail to explain the sharp rise in sales of air conditioning devices. Some retailers are seeing same-an increase of 50 % compared to the previous year.
“It is madness in 2020. There are shortages everywhere!”, lance Martin Gingras, president at Refrigeration Everest. The latter claims that its sales have doubled in June compared to the same time last year. “And 2019 was already a record year.”
Same goes for the president of Enviro Comfort, Jimmy Roy. “We are overwhelmed like never before. It has almost caught up to what we had lost during the six weeks of closure, from march 25 to may 11, he points out. Only for may 2020, there has been an increase of 50% to 60% compared to the previous years.” The latter considers the ratio to 75 % of its customer base, which provides a first apparatus for air conditioning, compared to only 25 % which comes to replace his old one. “Our business is temperature-dependent. If at the beginning of July, the people cannot take any more of the extreme heat, they will buy an air conditioner by impulsivity, not because it will have been planned.”
Since its reopening, Refrigeration Everest was not able to serve the customers who already have a record with them. “In regard to the dates of installation for a new air conditioner, I’m booked until September”. Because of this excess demand, Mr Gingras added that the warehouses of its suppliers are empty. The president has even had to rent a room to store the equipment in order to avoid a possible shortage. He even stored the aircraft in his personal garage. “I don’t want to take any chances.”
As to Guillaume Légaré-Breton, the owner of SGL air Conditioning, he claims to have hired two additional staff for the sales and estimation, and purchased two trucks to respond to the strong demand.
Containment and renovation
In addition to heat waves and record warmth occurred early in the season, the containment will have played an important role. “The first rise, I attribute it to telework, said Mr Roy. People have installed a home office and have trouble to concentrate when it is too hot.” Mr. Gingras abounds in the same direction. “There are many officials who are now working from home.” As the owner of SGL-Conditioning, it is said even to have paid for advertising targeted to teleworkers.
In addition, government subsidies aimed at improving the energy performance of residences encourage Quebeckers to make the purchase of a heat pump through the program Rénoclimat, and Heat green. Thus, an amount of$ 1,000 is paid for the installation of a heat pump, either model a low temperature, Energy Star rated, and $ 650 for the purchase of an appliance for Energy Star.
Harmful to the environment
The increased use of air conditioning, however, has an impact on the environment: energy consumption is high and the use of refrigerants that produce a significant impact.
In the framework of the Montreal protocol, chlorofluorocarbons (CFCS) were prohibited in 1996 because of their destructive effect to the ozone layer. The current generation of refrigerant, even if it is not harmful to the ozone layer, remains harmful to the climate due to its greenhouse effect, more harmful than CO2.
To prevent or correct leakage of refrigerant, Mr Légaré-Breton advises contractors and certified technicians in the handling of refrigerants halocarbons. With regard to the purchase, the entrepreneur prefers the equipment of high quality, since the materials used to hold the refrigerant are of better quality. “It is necessary to rely on the name and the manufacturer’s warranty.” Mr. Légaré-Breton ensures that new equipment which are 100% waterproof, but with wear and tear, leaks can develop.
“There are no refrigerant is perfect. The technology is not yet advanced enough, both for the residential than for the commercial,” adds Mr Gingras, owner of Refrigeration Everest.
According to Statistics Canada, 40 % of households used an air conditioner in 2017. In the province of Quebec, this percentage was 56 %, and 40 % in the City of Quebec.