Heat wave in NURSING homes: “this will be the horror”
How to protect does one properly the residents in a CHSLD against the wave of heat to come, notably by complying with the measures of distance to avoid a possible spread of the new coronavirus?
May 25, 2020 11h57
Updated at 20h33
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
Already out of breath due to the pandemic, members of the staff in NURSING homes are on the alert due to the heat wave expected this week. They are afraid especially for their safety and the safety of residents, as measures of distance physics to be impossible to meet in such conditions in several places of accommodation in the eastern Townships.
“Many patients will suffer from the heat. There will be choice heart-rending to do so. Really, this will be the horror,” says a nurse working at the CHSLD Villa-Happiness of Granby, preferring that we cease his or her identity to avoid reprisals from the employer.
A colleague abounds in the same direction. “This will be the hell in the days to come. We are going to suffocate, all the residents that we with our masks. In normal times, we could get the patients in the common rooms. But in a time of pandemic, you can’t have twenty people in the same place. And on the other hand, public health is telling us day after day that the coronavirus is very contagious. It will be impossible to install fans anywhere, otherwise, it is sufficient that a resident is coughing and it will push the droplets around in the air. We are going to face a big problem”, she said.
However, it seems that the CIUSSS advocates the grouping of residents in spite of the health crisis. At least that is what mentions Nancy Desautels, assistant to the president and deputy director-general and coordinator of civil security, in a memo sent to managers of institutions, including the Voice of The Is has obtained a copy. “The pandemic, generating a new reality that is social distancing, leads the coordination in civil security of the CIUSSS of the eastern Townships – CHUS, as well as other provincial bodies concerned, to revise certain policies, and, by the same token, the tools that are usually recommended during a period of extreme heat (example : spend time at the mall as it is an air conditioned environment or in NURSING homes, directing the users in the common areas air-conditioned).”
According to our two sources of Villa-Happiness, no concrete action plan has so far been communicated to the staff on the heatwave in the time of a pandemic. Added to this is the lack of staff, including the orderlies (PAB). According to our information, a dozen COP must leave shortly for work elsewhere.
Close to the rescue?
Several CHSLD in Quebec are not air-conditioned. At least, not in full. This is the case of Villa-Happiness, where some pieces become “real” furnaces during heat waves. “In bathrooms, it is already 29 degrees Celsius. I dare not even imagine what it will be this week with extreme high temperatures”, anticipating a nurse.
“Unfortunately, we can’t hope that the air conditioned to fall from the sky tomorrow,” says his colleague.
The accommodation centre does not have a sufficient number of fans to equip each of its rooms. The relatives of the residents will therefore have to be made use of, refer to the two nurses. This could however pose a problem in the short term. “The direction of Villa will definitely ask families of residents to bring fans”, says one of them. However, all of the material from the outside will have to be quarantined before being used, so that it will not be available during the heat-wave coming, mention.
The president of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins des Cantons-de-l’est (FIQ-SPSCE), Sophie Seguin, says he is “very concerned” by the conditions of work of its members and patients. “The staff saw the heat waves are very difficult in normal times and there is not the COVID-19 and then the distancing. It is obvious that this will be the hell to manage in the course of the next few days.” Ms. Séguin account ask the employer for clarification about “the measures which will be modified to comply with the conditions COVID in connection with the period of heat begins.”
Solutions
During the press briefing daily on the COVID-19, Monday, the national director of public health in Quebec, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and the minister of Health and social Services, Danielle McCann, spoke of possible solutions to avoid that the elders in NURSING homes are hit by waves of heat “in the short term”. “We have a plan, which would deploy in June to add additional units of air conditioning [in NURSING homes]. We are going to get ahead of it, speed it up,” says Ms. McCann.
For his part, the prime minister, François Legault, has shown that 97% of accommodation centres across the province have areas air-conditioned which can be directed in some patients.
According to the director of public health, nothing is left to chance in all regions to counter the effects of potential heat waves in the CHSLD. “We will ensure, with generators outside of the mechanisms of ventilation made with specialized firms to be able to, even in a situation where there is a lack of electricity, putting in air conditioners to cool people.”
“It is clear, specifies the Dr Arruda, that the concerns of older persons into heat, dehydration [and others] adverse effects will be taken into consideration within the risk of COVID-19.”
The CIUSSS declined our interview request on this issue on Monday.