A heavy truck, with two passengers on board, went off the road and overturned on route 175 near km 89 on Thursday to 15h43.
28 may 2020 17: 15
Heavy truck overturned on the 175: two injured
Valérie Marcoux
The Sun
A heavy truck, with two passengers on board, went off the road and overturned on route 175 near km 89 on Thursday to 15h43. The two passengers have suffered minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, inform Beatrice Of Orsainville, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
Pliers were necessary to root out the driver of the overturned truck, then the passenger would be out by himself.
One of the lanes in the north direction is blocked and traffic is alternating in the direction south. “It may be that it is deflected in the other direction sometimes,” says the spokesperson for the SQ.
A fuel spill minor has been found on the spot. The towing of the semi-trailer of 53 feet is ongoing and may take a few hours.