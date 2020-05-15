Hecatomb among health care workers
“We missed our shot. It is rendered too far to retrace all the world. It is quickly necessary to target the health workers. It’s press. Because at this rate it’s going, we’re going to have serious problems in hospitals in Montreal this summer “. This fact, is that of a doctor reassigned to the medical monitoring of employee health with the COVID-19. He is exasperated, worried. And it is not the only one.
More than 5050 employees of the health network with the COVID-19 in Quebec (3743 fair in Montreal) and 6170 other are missing, indicate figures from the ministry of Health and social Services and the department of public health (DSP) of Montreal. An infected person in five in Montreal working in the network. If we exclude the seniors infected, the nursing staff account for up to 50 % of cases in patients under the age of 60 years. Up to 60 % in some neighbourhoods. “When we speak of transmission community in Montreal, it is leaking by the employees of the health network ! “stresses Hubert Forcier, adviser to the information for the Federation of health and social services (FSSS-CSN).
This sad portrait illustrates the persistent gaps in the support of workers infected or exposed to the virus. To trace the contacts of these thousands of employees infected, the DSP de Montréal has… 160 people assigned to the investigation of cases, according to figures obtained from the CIUSSS montreal.
Isabelle Roy, registered nurse at Montreal, was removed from his post after the appearance of flu-like symptoms. “To be detected, I made 276 calls, waited for two days for the line to have an appointment. And passed the test five days after. “If they remain asymptomatic, employees exposed to a case of COVID must remain in the workplace with the necessary protective equipment (PPE), up to the attainment of their results.
During this time, the virus has beautiful game play and time play for a lot in the spread. “Before a patient is declared positive, three-quarters of the work were exposed, and went to work on another floor, exposing other patients. The virus is a lot more quickly than the system, ” says Johanne Riendeau, president of the Union of health professionals of the West-island of Montréal (FIQ).
Still no call
Reassigned to the screening of employees of health because it lacked “arms,” a nurse contacted The Duty is said to be disillusioned.
“Today, I had to remind priority to the workers with negative results ! Next, there was a stack of positive results of people who are still at work at risk to infect others. I was discouraged, ” she said, under the cover of anonymity. Only physicians and nurse practitioners can do the follow-up of positive cases. On this day, the battery remained there.
She has participated in a mass screening at the CHSLD Laurendeau, where 160 of the residents are infected. “Staff of 45 asymptomatic were positive. They are returned home. We had to do another ltc facility, but everything was stopped by a fear of being short of staff. As for me, all employees must be tested if one wants to get to the end “, she says.
Kathleen Bertrand, president of the Union of health care professionals in the north of the island of Montreal, no wonder the portrait disastrous observed in his area, with 1198 employees infected. “Those who are infected do not have access to child care facilities. They are trying to isolate with 2 or 3 young children, ” said Ms. Bertrand, but they are stuck. “
The doctor who does the follow-up of employees infected deplores the lack of a clear plan of support employed by some hospitals. Some are low-income workers, who do not know where to go to pass the test. An employee infected lived in a small house with her husband. Mr works in another hospital, is not detected, and continues to work, ” he laments.
Face contamination that is common among the employees of the health, many are questioning the same guidelines disseminated by the national Institute of public health of Quebec (INSPQ). The guidelines provide that the exposed workers remain at work as long as they do not have symptoms. Only those who have stayed in contact more than 10 minutes with an infected patient without protection, and less than 2 meters, are taken in a preventive way, as well as those who are without protection during a care of generating aerosols in a patient (intubation, ventilation, resuscitation, etc). An employee affected area in warm (cases waiting to test) may also turn in cold areas, after a period of 8 hours.
The categories of workers most affected are the employees to the beneficiaries and maintenance, according to Hubert Forcier, adviser to the information for the FSSS-CSN.
Question of protocol
N95 masks are for personnel performing maneuvers, exposing to aerosols.
“We question these protocols. One has the impression that they are dictated by the availability of supply, is worried by Ms. Bertrand, whose 500 out of 3700 members, nurses, assistants and therapists have been infected. Because even with masks, visors and gloves, the infections continue. Half of a team assigned to the screening by swab at Montreal was infected.
Up here, the categories of workers most affected are the employees to the beneficiaries and maintenance, according to Hubert Forcier, adviser to the information for the FSSS-CSN. On Thursday, Quebec announced that the 45 000 health workers in NURSING homes and accommodation centres that are private will be tracked starting may 29. “It was time,” he said. It is thought that many employees that are asymptomatic are not detected and that the protection provided is not sufficient. N95 masks, on the billboard for a long time “.
“Is this that is the weak link in our system ? “
With Marie-Eve Cousineau