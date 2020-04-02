Heidi Klum has made a confession about the relationship with her ex-husband
Heidi Klum has complained that hardly finds a common language with the ex-spouse.
The model continues to maintain contact with the silo, because they continue to work together to educate children.
But as it turned out, the star of the podium would be happy not to contact with your ex.
She admitted that she is very hard to communicate with the musician, with whom she lived together for almost 10 years. “We are struggling. But there is a reason why we divorced, you know? All was not rosy,” complained Heidi in an interview with Red Magazine.
But with the current husband Tom have Kaulitz Klum there is no problem in mutual understanding. The young singer won the children’s trust models and became the authority. It’s easy to find the topics which can communicate with teenagers: from music to tattoos.
From Heidi, recall, from his marriage to Shiloh grows up to four children: sons Henry and Johan, and two daughters — Helen and Lou Sulola. For the lead singer of the band Tokio Hotel model got married in February 2019.
A few months later, the couple celebrated the event with your friends at the party, which was organized on the yacht. In the interval between the two marriages, a model is Dating Vito Schnabel who recently, according to rumors, decided to hit on Irina Shayk.