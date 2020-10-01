Helen Reddy, the singer who became an icon of feminism, died
The Australian singer passed away at the age of 78. She was the interpreter of the famous single “I'm a woman”, which became an emblem of the feminist struggle. He was a star in the '70s and went on to win a Grammy Award.
Australian singer Helen Reddy, who became a feminist icon in the early 1970s with her vindictive song “I Am Woman” has died at the age of 78, her family announced in a statement. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and had definitively retired from the stage a short time before.
” We announce with deep regret the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29 in Los Angeles. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted to know that her voice will change. always, “her children announced on the singer's official Facebook page.
Her rapid rise to stardom began when she won a talent show in the mid-1960s in Australia. The prize of that contest consisted of a trip to New York. It was precisely in the United States that Reddy began a prosperous career as a singer and actress. He recorded a string of hits in 1970, including “Angie Baby” and “Delta Dawn,” which topped the Billboard charts three times and won. a Grammy award.
Activist for the rights of women, the artist gained worldwide repercussion in 1972 with the song “I Am Woman”, in which she proudly proclaimed “I am strong, I am invincible, I am a woman”, which earned her a Grammy award for best female interpretation and number 1 on the sales list. The song became an instant anthem of the feminist movement of the time and led her to stardom.
In the '80s his fame began to decline and in the following decades, Reddy turned to television and participation in musicals, in addition to recording several albums.