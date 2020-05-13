Help for the elderly bereaved
Colette Bent, director general of the TAAAM.
May 12, 2020 17h38
Brigitte Trahan
Le Nouvelliste
Three-Rivers — In this period of a pandemic, where seniors are particularly isolated, experiencing a loss can become an ordeal even more painful than normal. It is even worse when you can’t even accompany a person significant in his journey toward death because he must remain confined.
This is why the Table Action Abuse Seniors Mauricie has just launched a brand new service of psychological support, which aims the elders and the survivors, regardless of the type of grief that these people are going through, because grief is still a grief, whether a loved one of a loved one, or even a mourning white, such as the loss of a job, or even a pet, argues Colette Bent, director general, da the TAAAM.
“We will not ask what is the mourning that the person lives”, she says.
The service is aimed at vulnerable seniors and wants to be a meeting between workers and psychology of small groups of not more than six seniors and the survivors at once. The activity is conducted entirely over the phone and in anonymity.
As explained by Ms. Bent, the fact of sharing emotions of grief with a group “has a healing effect”. People hear what others have to say and realize that they experience emotions similar to them. Without this effect of group, “some would not have dared to speak of the anger they are feeling”, illustrates it.
Suzanne Léveillée, a professor in the department of psychology at UQTR, welcome this initiative and hope that she will be better known to the general public.
It is only with the COVID-19, it is as if the normal stages of preparation for the mourning had not time to unfold, ” she said. “Usually, there are the rituals of acceptance,” she said. However, the quickness of some deaths associated with this virus is that the stages of grief are not the same, she notes. This makes the grieving process even more difficult, or even longer, ” explains professor Léveillée.
According to it, it will be important that this service is only available in the Mauricie region for the time being, to continue as the company has been still for a good tip, she recalled, having to deal with the COVID-19 and its consequences.
The people of the Mauricie region, who are interested to avail of this service are encouraged to call the 819-372-0274. He must leave his name and phone number. The service will then call them back and register them. Mrs. Bent assures that access to the service will be very simple and will not require the use of anything other than a phone.
The it all begins on may 27, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a duration of four consecutive weeks.
The TAAAM said that a “staggering number of deaths due to the COVID-19 has plunged the family into mourning” and because of the confinement, the people have not been able to say goodbye to their loved ones.