Help in a CHSLD or pass his final exam in the middle of the night

Many graduates in medicine, volunteered to lend a hand in the health network.
Graduates in medicine have had to give up to lend a hand in NURSING homes due to a review of the medical Council of Canada held in full pandemic COVID-19. A situation all the more frustrating, they say, that the registration process has experienced a series of misfires. Some graduates will conduct their review in the middle of the night, at 1 am or at 3 am in the morning.
“It is unacceptable that dozens of students shall conduct their review during the night, ditRoxanne St-Pierre-Alain, vice-president of the Fédération médicale étudiante du Québec (FMEQ). All the more that it is an examination that lasts eight hours. “
Upon completion of their studies, graduates in medicine must pass a comprehensive exam of their university, which covers the whole of the learned material. They are also obliged to submit to a similar test, the medical Council of Canada (MCC). The qualifying examination (part 1) cost 1400 $ and is usually held shortly after that of the faculties of medicine.
“This is a duplicate, writes Samuel Villeneuve, a graduate in medicine of the University of Montreal, campus Mauricie. It focuses on the same material. “Nevertheless, it is a rite of passage, the College of physicians demanding its success for obtaining the license to practice.
With the pandemic, the CMC was first deferred consideration to an undetermined date, and then finally delivered to the zone from 1 June to 20 September. Graduates begin their residency on July 1st.
“We could postpone it to a more favorable context or just cancel it, believed Samuel Villeneuve. I would have gone to work in a CHSLD. “The ending says duty rather devote himself to the study of his examination. “It takes three or four weeks to prepare,” he said.
Roxanne St-Pierre-Alain deplores the fact that the health-care system, struggling with a shortage of labour, cannot rely on this potential pool of employees, ” well-trained with appropriate personal protective equipment “.
“There are approximately 900 medical students who need to study for this exam in June, then they would have been able to offer their services “, said the vice-president, FMEQ, indicating, however, that all would not have necessarily volunteered.
Marie-Pier Veillet, she decided to work full time at night at the emergency hospital at Fleury, in spite of its examination, set at the end of June.
“The priority is to go help,” said the graduate in medicine of the University of Montreal, a nurse. I see my colleagues out of breath. But I tire a little in the foot. “
It will attempt to investigate the day. She had hoped that the CMC will postpone the test and that the students were released two weeks to study, without having to dig in their bank of personal leave.
The number of Quebecers who contracted the COVID-19 reached the milestone of 50 000 Friday, with the addition of 530 new cases — for a total of 50 232. The virus has also been 61 new victims, for a total of 4363 death. Some of 1265 persons are currently hospitalized, a decrease of 66 compared to the previous day.
Reviews of night
The american firm Prometric arranges for the MCC examinations, which take place this year on the Internet (monitored by camera) and in person in order to comply with the detachment physics.
The system has experienced a misfire. Graduates, contacted by The Duty, have waited up to nine hours to register for the exam. According to the FMEQ, students requiring academic accommodations are found with hours of night to carry out their test, a longer period of time.
A student, who wants to remain anonymous, will be posted in front of his computer at 3: 30. “I have to get up at 3 am in the morning for breakfast,” she said. We do not have the right to eat during the exam. I am afraid to be less efficient. “
The CMC ensures that Prometric is trying to ” mitigate the problems related to the booking of the examination appointment “. The CMC added that the candidates before making their review the night will be contacted in order to ” remind them that they can change the time range of the review “. A student, who was to perform his examination at 1 h, was confirmed to the Duty she had to get a new time of day.
The Collège des médecins du Québec reports that students can take this exam any time between the end of medical training and the end of the residence.”
“There was no condition which restricted the time of having to pass these exams to the point of having to spend the night,” wrote the College in an e-mail. The College is said to be “well aware” that the “overwhelming majority of students” want to take this exam the “earliest possible time” because their “fundamental knowledge is up to date” and that they do not have as much obligations as at their residence.
