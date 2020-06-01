Help to culture: sigh of relief in the film community
Ségolène Roederer welcomes very favourably the announcement of the resumption of the shooting, the 8 June.
Share
June 1, 2020 16h58
Updated at 17h16
Share
Help to culture: sigh of relief in the film community
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The industry of audiovisual production has breathed a sigh of relief with the announcement of the resumption of the shooting, the 8 June. The green light from the provincial government is very welcomed by Ségolène Roederer, director general of Quebec cinema.
“It is in trying that we are going to leave the machine. We are talking about industry, of work, but also of creation and of speech. There’s a moment where it takes the blood back to the heart, otherwise we will die from something other than the COVID!” exclaimed she.
Ségolène Roederer is so overwhelmed by the preparation of the gala of the Iris, which celebrates the 10 June the excellence of our cinema, that she has not listened to direct the minister Nathalie Roy. His deputies have provided the broad outlines of the announcement.
The amount of promised the delighted, of course. The “damage” caused by the pandemic will be “significant” — as in all “sectors of society”. But more importantly, it “was important to know where it is going, and try some things on a model of trial-and-error”.
Because things will change in the middle of the film production. What all this will look like in the future? There are so many factors to take into consideration that “it is very difficult to know”.
The shoots have gradually spread all over the world, including in France.