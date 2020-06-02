Héma-Québec wishes more blood donors in June
June 2, 2020 10h27
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – Héma-Quebec is asking blood donors to be more numerous in June in order to restore the blood supply to its optimum level in anticipation of the summer season.
The organization, whose mission is to respond to the needs of quebec (in blood and other biological products of human origin, specifies that it takes 100 donations of more each day than the 1000 gifts normally required.
The gradual recovery of activities in Quebec and the rise in demand for blood products in hospital centers makes it necessary to this appeal for greater generosity of blood donors.
Héma-Québec has changed its practices as a result of the pandemic COVID-19 and now asks any person who wishes to make a blood donation appointment.
On the other hand, the organization ensures that many security measures are deployed as a result of the pandemic.
For example, it is expected to controls the access to collection sites with temperature-taking of donors, volunteers and staff; there are disinfection of the screens used for the questionnaire of qualifying to donate blood, and there has been addition of acrylic panels in all the collection sites.
In addition, the wearing of the surgical mask, delivered by Héma-Québec, is mandatory for all blood donors, employees and volunteers must be within the limit of distancing physics of two metres.