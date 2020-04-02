Here is a twist: Skoda copied from our plows, turned in better times. Photo
In the Internet appeared the photographs of the unique škoda. Images provided instagram channel retro_garage_97.
There is about one hundredth and one hundred and tenth model, which was developed in Czechoslovakia with obvious influence of the Soviet Zaporozhets.
Design Škoda 100 was started in 1965, and production in September 1969. Since 1971, all Škoda appeared collapsible steering column first, install only on cars that were exported to Sweden.
Škoda 100 Model Škoda 100, like Škoda 110 is a popular and iconic car in Czechoslovakia. The car was produced from 1969 to 1977. and during that time was released 1 079 708 copies. It was the first model Škoda, who was released more than a million. Sedan Skoda 100 was completed aluminum inline four-cylinder engine working volume of 1000 cubic centimetres, with a power of 43 HP Skoda 100 could accelerate to 128 km/h and 100 km/h the car was overcome through 28.6 seconds.
Since 1972, on the rear rack appeared air vents. At the corners of the dashboard there are two air channel in the interior began to apply the new upholstery.
Later the Prague research Institute of the automotive industry was developed by Škoda 110 GT.
The car had plastic body with steel frame, rear mounted engine working volume 1140 cm3 compression ratio 12: 1 (rally “Skoda 110”).
The radiator that was in front, was equipped with a blower motor that was switched on when the temperature coolant 100 ° C. were Presented at many exhibitions, in particular at the Geneva motor show in 1971.
Also, based on the “Skoda 110” by designers of the plant in mladá Boleslav was created by Škoda Super Sport. She had the exterior body panels are plastic, and the bottom, front of the wheel housing and the strut steel.