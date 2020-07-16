Hesitation, polemics, flip-flopping: Trump at bay
Donald Trump is trying to limit the damage after attempting to discredit Dr. Fauci, respected figure and very popular in the United States.
July 15, 2020 17h02
Updated at 23h32
Jerome Advocacy
Agence France-Presse
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has changed his campaign chief on Wednesday, four months before the presidential election, in an attempt to bounce while he is widely criticized for its indecisiveness in the face of the health crisis and his attacks on the famous immunologist Anthony Fauci.
“I am delighted to announce that Bill Stepien was promoted to the position of director of the campaign Trump” in place of Brad Parscale, writes the president in a statement published on the social networks. Mr. Stepien was until now head of campaign assistant. Responsible for the digital strategy in 2016, Brad Parscale will retain, however this role.
Bounce at any price, is that the republican had already wanted to do early in the morning, tweeting “great news about the shots!” eager to turn any price on the page of the COVID-19 in the presidential elections of 3 November.
But the reality is grim : the number of reported cases is on the rise in nearly 40 States out of 50. California announced Tuesday that it is closing part of its economy.
The tenant of the White House is trying to the time to limit the damage after attempting to discredit Dr. Fauci, respected figure and very popular in the United States.
This sets out the past several days with a quiet conclusion is inescapable : with a curve of infection, which have taken paths completely different from those of Europe, the United States is in a very bad position.
Within the family republican, some voices were raised to call the president and his inner circle, to tackle seriously the problem rather than looking for scapegoats.
“We don’t have a problem Fauci”, has thundered the influential senator Lindsey Graham. “I have all the respect in the world for Dr. Fauci, and, honestly, any attempt to destabilize it will not be very productive.”
The White House, which released this weekend under the guise of anonymity, of the items allegedly charge against the scientist, is now trying to backtrack in confusion.
The executive was obliged to dissociate itself from an article published by Peter Navarro, principal advisor to Trump on the trade, who took up with a virulence unprecedented in Dr. Fauci.
“He would not have had to do that,” responded Wednesday, Donald Trump from the gardens of the White House prior to his departure for Atlanta.
“I get along very well with Dr. Fauci”, has he hammered, after having the last week pointed out that the latter that he had made “many mistakes”.
Referring to the attacks “bizarre” of the White House to, “Tony” Fauci was surprised, in The Atlantic, of this strategy. “I think they realize that this was not prudent, because it falls over”.
Obama gives voice
In this brouhaha, Barack Obama gave voice.
“The latest data are a tragic reminder”, has tweeted the 44th president of the story, without attribution to the 45th, but by focusing clearly.
“The virus is not interested in the communication policy or ideology, and the best thing we can do for our economy is to cope with the health crisis”.
Rather discreet, and merely a campaign at a minimum, Joe Biden are benefiting for the time to most of this disintegration of the power trumpien.
Surfing the surveys are favourable, including land republican, he denounced “the failed response” of Trump in the face of the COVID-19, and updated its strategy on the electoral map.
Tuesday, it was the first time they aired a spot campaign in Texas, a State that has not voted for a democratic candidate to the White House since 1976, and where an average of polls gives it to a tie with Donald Trump.
“The increase in the number of cases [coronavirus] causes fear and apprehension,” he says in the spot. “If you’re sick, if you are in trouble… I will not abandon you not”, he adds, against a background of images of first-aiders hidden, of parents and children as well as people communicating with their loved ones through a glass.
The concern is palpable in the republican, where a heavy silence settled.
The democratic candidate beat the republican chairman of nine percentage points in the average of national surveys conducted by the website RealClearPolitics.
It is also in the lead in at least five States-keys that could decide the election : Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Donald Trump takes him to an angle of attack that does not encounter as an echo limited : to portray his democratic opponent as an old man without energy, manipulated by the radical left.
Everything in its denunciation, it said Tuesday, in a freudian slip that summed up his dismay that Bernie Sanders, who claims the label of socialist, would Mr. Biden to… “the right”.