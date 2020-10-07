ADVERTISEMENT

It will be produced to order in New Zealand. It stands out for its aesthetics and its off-road performance, for which it includes specific shock absorbers. It is equipped with a 204 hp turbodiesel engine.

Toyota introduced in New Zealand the Hilux Mako , a new version with greater off-road capabilities based on the latest redesign of the midsize pickup. It's Toyota's answer to the Ford Ranger Raptor .

The brand new option of the Japanese brand's truck – reports the specialized site Mega Autos – will be produced to order in that country and with accessories and original parts of the Japanese brand. In addition, each unit will be manufactured to suit the customer.

The first thing that catches the eye is the aesthetics, which proposes changes to the front and rear bumpers (both made of steel) , in addition to including red tow hooks – front and rear.

Added to the aforementioned are black inserts on the fenders, side steps and 18-inch matte black alloy wheels paired with off-road tires.

The novelties continue in the cabin, where the new Hilux Mako has an exclusive leather upholstery that is combined with the new seats and the steering wheel with a brand in the center .

For its part, the mechanics includes a suspension with high performance shock absorbers with rebound control and adjustable compression. The brand anticipates “optimal performance” on rough terrain and towing or hauling loads. It also has brakes with larger front discs.

The engine is the well-known 2.8 turbodiesel with four cylinders, which in New Zealand already has the update that allows it to deliver 204 horsepower and 500 nm of torque . The box is automatic with six gears and 4 × 4 traction with reducer.