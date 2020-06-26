Historian Frédéric Bastien proclaims itself to be the official candidate for the leadership of the PQ
June 26, 2020 9h36
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The historian Frédéric Bastien says that he is now officially a candidate in the leadership race of the Parti Québécois (PQ).
On the web site dedicated to her leadership campaign, it is written that he has got more than the 2000 signatures required to remain in the race for the leadership of the PQ.
Earlier this week, the humorist Guy Nantel has also announced that it had collected the required number of signatures.
The member for Jonquière, Sylvain Gaudreault, a former leadership candidate, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, had already made it known that their candidacy was official.
The Regulations for the election to the leadership of the Parti québécois provides that the date limit of the period of signature of the bulletin is this Friday, the 26th of June, the date that corresponds with the official start of the race.
The Regulation stipulates that the 2000 signatures must come from at least 9 administrative regions, as well as at least 50 local associations different, all with a minimum of 10 signatures in each of these 9 regions, and each of 50 local associations. The ballot shall also contain the signature of 10 presidencies local.
The presidency election may confirm a candidate is the validity of his application as soon as the verification is complete.
A maximum of five days after the 26 June, the presidency of the election send to electors the official list of nominations. The identity of the person who will lead the PQ should be known next October 9.
The leadership race of the Parti québécois has been launched at the end of last year, but it was suspended during the crisis of the sars coronavirus since the gatherings were proscribed.
The PQ is without a chief since the resignation of Jean-François Lisée in the evening the general elections of 1 October 2018, when the training was received to a historic defeat. It is the member for Matane, quebec, and Pascal Bérubé, who assumes the acting.