Holidaymakers confined, hardware stores overwhelmed

With the arrival of the good weather and the containment, several Quebec, deprived of their holiday plans, turn to the landscaping of their yard. Result : the craze for stores specialized in the sale of accessories and outdoor furniture is a significant increase compared to last year. The owners plan even renew their inventory earlier than usual.
“This is the first time I see such a busy evening,” says François Gendron, director of the hardware store Canac in Charlesbourg. In the position for seven years in the same branch, he believes even having to renew its inventory in June rather than in September.
Same sound of bell on the side of Martin Boivin, co-owner of Centre de renovation Home Hardware in Charlesbourg. “Compared to spring past, it is very excessive, it is two times more traffic than usual. Sometimes there are 20 to 30 customers waiting outside”, he says.
He feels that it should soon be ordering the “back-up” of the most popular products, such as lawn chairs and barbecue grills. “Normally, I renew the seasonal products in mid-June, but already, he begins to miss”, he adds.