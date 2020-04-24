Home Invasion: the SPVQ search for three suspects
16 April 2020
Home Invasion: the SPVQ search for three suspects
Thomas Thivierge
The Sun
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) is seeking three individuals suspected of having committed a home invasion at a residence in the rue Wilfrid-Darveau on April 2.
The suspects entered by breaking into a home where there were three people.
The Québec police seeks the assistance of the public in order to find these individuals.
If you can see them, please contact 9-1-1 for immediate response. To transmit information which will be treated in a confidential manner, call 418 641-AGIR (2447) and for people from outside the city of Quebec, the 1-888-641-ACT, without charge.
