Home Invasion: the SPVQ search for three suspects

| April 23, 2020 | News | No Comments

Invasion de domicile: le SPVQ recherche trois suspects

16 April 2020 until 16h16

Share

Home Invasion: the SPVQ search for three suspects

Invasion de domicile: le SPVQ recherche trois suspects

Thomas Thivierge

The Sun

Share

The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) is seeking three individuals suspected of having committed a home invasion at a residence in the rue Wilfrid-Darveau on April 2.

The suspects entered by breaking into a home where there were three people.

The Québec police seeks the assistance of the public in order to find these individuals.

If you can see them, please contact 9-1-1 for immediate response. To transmit information which will be treated in a confidential manner, call 418 641-AGIR (2447) and for people from outside the city of Quebec, the 1-888-641-ACT, without charge.

Invasion de domicile: le SPVQ recherche trois suspects

Provided by the SPVQ

Invasion de domicile: le SPVQ recherche trois suspects

Provided by the SPVQ

Invasion de domicile: le SPVQ recherche trois suspects

Provided by the SPVQ

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *