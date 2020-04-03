Home of an outbreak in a ltc facility in Montreal
“Why NURSING homes do not benefit from the same protocols that the hospital environment to fight the pandemic,” asked Anne Kettenbeil president of the Committee of the residents of pavillon Alfred-Desrochers, of the Institute of geriatrics of Montreal.
Waiting for their result for the COVID-19, three people have died since Friday at the pavillon Alfred-Desrochers, of the Institute of geriatrics of Montreal. A fourth is dead so she had to be declared positive for the coronavirus. Any door to believe that the institution has become a focus hatch, a twenty residents with symptoms are also waiting for a verdict.
“My wife has started to run a fever on Sunday [22 march]. She was treated as if it was a simple flu, even though I insisted that it be screened for the COVID-19, ” says Anne Kettenbeil, who is also the chairperson of the Committee of the residents of pavillon Alfred-Desrochers.
It took three days for his wife Solange Arsenault, suffering from Parkinson’s disease, can pass a test. “On the Friday, we knew it was positive, and Saturday night she died “, continues, moved, to the one who shared his life for years. At the end of the line, visibly weakened, she says she is also running a fever since little. “I passed the test on Saturday, surely that I caught him. “
As Ms. Kettenbeil has spent four days at the bedside of his wife. Called the Wednesday emergency because the latter had become too weak to meet the employees, she was able to accompany him until his last breath.
During these four days, she has also been a privileged witness of what was happening inside the CHSLD. “I can tell you that the situation has been poorly managed “, let it fall.
I had to insist that the situation was at risk and that measures needed to be taken
— Francoise Ramel
She has seen the patients of the floor falling sick one after the other while the nursing staff multiplies the requests from his superiors to test the residents, suspecting an outbreak of coronavirus. But this is only after the positive outcome of Solange Arsenault that the symptomatic individuals were able to take a test on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, Anne Kettenbeil was able to see the dedication of the employees who démenaient to help the sick, all the time worrying about falling in their turn. “Some have started to wear gowns and masks, but they soon ran out of material protection,” she said.
“The employees were worried for a few days, but since Friday they return [to work] with fear,” confirms Françoise Ramel, the acting president of the Union of health care professionals of the Centre-South-Island-of-Montreal.
Anne Kettenbeil was accompanied by his wife, Solange Arsenault (right), until his last breath last Saturday.
It is estimated that the LTCU was not prepared to deal with the pandemic. “The means of protection were limited and there was a clear lack of measures of hygiene to avoid the spread of the virus. “
Ms. Ramel confirms that four people have died since last Friday.
“Of course, there was no confirmation from the employer that this is due to the coronavirus. We are told that enCHSLD patients are vulnerable and that many reasons can explain their death. But the employees realize that it is the work of the sars coronavirus “, she explains. A number of cases and deaths linked to the virus, therefore, are not recognized in the balance sheet of the government, ” she says.
The CIUSSS of the Centre-South-Island-of-Montreal had not responded to the questions of the Duty at the time when these lines were written.
Of the approximately 125 residents of the CHSLD located in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace, a twenty developed symptoms of the disease and are waiting for the results of the screening test. Several employees also have symptoms and are in quarantine at home.
After the union has sounded the alarm several times, the building has finally been put in isolation Tuesday after-noon, and all staff must now use gloves, gowns, masks and visors to treat patients. “I had to insist that the situation was at risk and that measures needed to be taken. Not to mention that you have to fight to get the protective equipment to avoid contamination community ” laments Françoise Ramel.
CHSLD abandonment
The problem, she explains, is that NURSING homes are not a priority for the government who cares in the first place to provide the protective equipment necessary for emergencies and intensive care. “However, we know from the beginning that the elderly are most at risk of dying from this virus. “
According to her, the nursing staff will also come to miss in the NURSING homes very soon. “Abandoning the elderly and the staff who does it for years already, well before the crisis. The staff is overloaded, and the pandemic is just going to worsen the situation, ” she continued.
Anne Kettenbeil abounds in the same direction and wonders why NURSING homes don’t benefit from the same protocols that the hospital environment to fight the pandemic.
“We know that the government is ready to sacrifice seniors to provide life-saving care to more young people, more likely to survive. It is in times of crisis uncontrolled this type of reasoning, but we are still far to be at this level. What happens at this time in the CHSLD is just immoral “, dénonce-t-it.
On Wednesday, the prime minister, François Legault, announced that the coronavirus was now present in 519 institutions where reside the elderly in Quebec, including nearly 200 NURSING homes.
