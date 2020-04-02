HomePod demand quarantined: waiting for budget column from Apple?
Haven’t been on: suddenly, everywhere at once, came the news of the imminent release of “another model HomePod”, cheaper and less ambitious than the HomePod, the present. Such rumors appear in the first year, but this time it can be much more serious. Apple decided to pay special attention to this area, in 2019, she has developed a new model of this device (according to rumors, the HomePod 2 and HomePod mini), but, recognizing that to compete with similar devices from Google and Amazon the new HomePod can not, in September they decided not to declare. Then the world changed, and now everything is different.
For obvious reasons, a significant part of the financially challenged population of our planet has more or less bezvylazno sitting at home. And how long it will last, nobody knows. Because of this, once very necessary and popular device, sold very badly. But for all that able to brighten up the prison, the demand has grown and continues to grow.
Tablets, TV, smart dynamics, and other such “trinkets”. Write about it analysts and commentators. Lying? The first quarter of 2020 ended yesterday, and accurate data on sales volumes in the first months of coronavirus aggression yet. Sales growth contributes to a strong subjective factor: what is already there, already tired, I want something new. In the end, sales of smart speakers in General, and HomePod in particular, are growing. And if he appeared “younger brother” HomePod mini, smaller and cheaper (less than $ 200), this wave would catch him.
The most popular column
Why Apple gave up the struggle and watched in silence for Google and Amazon, consuming it off the market, I don’t know. Sale HomePod, announced in June of 2017, began more than six months, because of the meticulousness and thoroughness of Apple or because of technical problems device from the outset had no luck. If sales HomePod started 2-3 months after its launch, while competitors managed to fend off their smart speakers the best of its advantages, everything would be different.
In the losing conditions, in 2018 HomePod was one of the leaders in the premium segment of the market of smart speakers (i.e., those more than $ 200) in the second quarter of 2018, he had a 70% share of the premium segment in the fourth (holiday) quarter of 2018, when it sold a record number HomePod, he had just 45% of this segment. From January 2019, its sales have plummeted.
In 2019, the share of the HomePod at the world market of smart speakers (including much cheaper than he) was 4.7%. Amazon and Google’s absolute domination in this market by a wide margin (28% and 25%, respectively). But, nevertheless, do not underestimate the HomePod: nearly the twentieth part of the market for expensive devices very well. Moreover, officially HomePod comes only in a few selected countries, in Russia it is particularly useless. It pays for its production and even makes a profit, though not too much.
Cheap column Apple
It is said that when the previous version HomePod mini is still going to release to the market in the process of discussion was the proposal to produce it under the brand Beats. Beats Electronics is a subsidiary of Apple. Proposed seemed that Apple HomePod mini will affect Apple’s reputation? I wonder what was wrong with him? In August 2019, it was sent back for revision, accompanied by a list of required improvements.
It is known that the mini is slightly cheaper, smaller in size, its acoustic abilities are more modest than his older brother, but he does not inferior to him. The imagination of the readers placed on top of it (where the idea would have to be display with a touch interface) of the induction charger. Unlikely, although the idea is interesting.
Known as “Junior HomePod” will be called. Whether it will be the Apple product, or its trust Beats Electronics is unknown. Price is less than $ 200. It is not “premium” but for the class “mini” is a bit much. To justify the higher price, we need “wow factors”, something that will draw attention to it, for example Apple or even Apple A12 A13 with radically improved Siri support in it hardware, Wi-Fi, 6 (802.11 ax).
About the update big HomePod, inside which the Apple A8, silence. For the past six months as it’s had one hearing. Imagine what the effect must be to produce a small and smart mini in the background. Killer. Over HomePod 2 just worked, but how it ended is unknown. Despite not being the most stellar sales and a number of disadvantages, a large HomePod is too good to disappear, especially now. Does this mean that the HomePod 2, with some unknown to us a twist, beautiful and mysterious, too ready to fight for a place under the sun?
And one more remark: it seems that the statement "HomePod has meaning only in the Apple ecosystem" is also thing of the past. Rather, it refers to audioOS, operating system without a graphical user interface inside the HomePod, which few people even realize – and this is just a guess. But it would be great.