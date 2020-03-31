HomePod, goodbye? Review speakers Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3
Once we have in the office appeared first on column HomePod from Apple, I could no longer listen to other acoustics in the same price segment. No, the sound HomePod is not ideal, but the device is very captivating due to the sound 360 degrees – this is its main feature, and it is, I tell you, addictive. Waited a long time, what will the other manufacturers during that time we have had a lot of related columns, but without it, the surround sound was all somehow wrong. This year at CES 2020 everything changed: the ring broke in the column of Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3, which not only provides sound in 360 degrees, but also looks like an expensive piece of furniture.
The lineup of speakers Harman Kardon Aura Studio always differed unusual design, but the third generation was particularly futuristic. Dark fabric, stained glass patterns, even and soft lighting – do not cheat, if I say that this is the most stylish speaker that I saw. Looks a bit like a space capsule, everything is done very cool and premium.
With the sound also all right – 3 speaker, including subwoofer with 100 watts, which is interestingly located on the lower part of the column. This arrangement allowed cool to pump the bass, just the sound of inclusion, we were in a pleasant surprise. But the sound will tell you later.
The supplied Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3
Strict box immediately gives the premium orientation of the device and its packaging, while for the column with a glass dome I was expecting a larger number of protective elements during transportation.
However, they are not needed: tempered glass and very durable, it can be understood as soon as I have the Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 in hand. And it weighs a lot – 3.4 kg. But since it is a stationary solution, which can accommodate up to move around the house or apartment from the outlet to the outlet, the weight in this case does not matter.
Also included is the power cord. It is quite light touch, the manufacturer has placed the power directly in the column. So there will be no difficulty to neatly hide the wire behind and make it so that no cables were visible at all.
The most beautiful Bluetooth speaker
I think if Apple made HomePod for a couple of years later, he would look just like this. However, external speakers from Harman Kardon without remorse call reference, like the Jonathan Ive had a hand in its creation. The glass portion is specially created so that the minimum to collect the fingerprints: I’ve looked over the column, touched her hands, and then didn’t even have to clean it from fingerprints, as is usually the case.
Why the column is so similar to Apple? It together with Joni Ivom Harman Kardon at the time, developed a sound system Soundsticks, which consisted of two speakers and a subwoofer iSub – it was shown at WWDC 2000. For its unique design Soundsticks became an exhibit of the Museum of modern art.
It is also interesting that depending on the viewing angle different looks inner part. If you look from above, the patterns in the upper part create the illusion that the column is lit completely, side – shows only the lower panel and the rest of the elegantly dark, and no one can see that there is. The greatest pleasure I received during the inclusion of this column in the dark: the light is not glaring, it is well it illuminates the room, even “playing” to the beat of the music. This is awesome.
The bottom fabric part there are control buttons – two for changing the volume level, a separate button to turn on Bluetooth, well, there is a button to turn on or turn off the backlight if suddenly you don’t need it at one time or another. As computers and smartphones cling to the column without any difficulty – just turn on Bluetooth on the column and find it in the list of available Bluetooth devices on your phone or computer, then you can start listening.
And next to the power connector has a port mini Jack (3,5 mm) when I want to listen to music through the wire. For example, portable premium player such as the Astell&038;Kern.
It’s nice that the manufacturer holds the brand in terms of design and in terms of ergonomics and sound. No wonder the brand name is invariably associated with quality sound, and the world’s leading automakers, such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Subaru and some others are used as acoustic equipment in their cars it is the technique of Harman Kardon.
The sound of Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3?
Speaker plays really well. For priming dry specifications:
- Rated power: 2 x 15 watts RMS + 1 x 100 W RMS
- Frequency response: 45 Hz – 20 kHz
- The ratio signal/noise: 80 dB
- Bluetooth Version: 4.2
- Power Supply: 100 – 240 V, 50/60 Hz
- Weight: 3.4 kg
As for personal experiences from the sound, there is, as you probably already guessed, all very cool. First, pleased with the maximum volume level, but here I must say that even unscrewed a maximum volume, the column begins to rattle and distort the sound. Although I admit I checked only once – too steep a margin. But it’s good, lower limit of volume too pleased, you can easily to put the baby to sleep and listen to your favorite music at a minimum.
Low frequencies are given by column, Harman Kardon better than all the rest, they are clearly expressed, they felt all the internal organs, and their number is so great that they instantly filled the whole room. But if the other speakers bass just hammer the whole sonic picture and randomly “bumout” in the ears, and the rest of the frequency range completely forgotten, the speakers at medium volume levels everything very smoothly, no sharp notches in one direction or another. With the increase of volume level there is clearly a predominance of low frequencies, but again, without overload and distortion of sound.
And we listened to a lot of things – from mix Eminem, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Joe Bonamassa, Hadouken!, Radiohead and Guns n ‘ Roses to Rammstein, Silverstein and other “heavy” performers. Modern pop like The Weeknd too, goes on hurrah – it looks like the column is specially made for him. All tracks are consistently pleased with the clarity and distinct spacing of the tools so that was great to hear each musician and his party.
Best speakers for iPhone
Definitely Yes! And not just for appearance or bass, but the sound in 360 degrees. The combination of this feature with the advanced development of the manufacturer – a wonderful blend, and I think I won’t be able to forget it. And the price is not much bite – 17 thousand rubles. For HomePod ask for more.
In short, the most important thing that you should do acoustics – sound, and Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 manages perfectly well. Design, build quality, excellent and powerful sound, the use of illumination suggests that such a column will be quite irreproachable to anyone to give. For example, myself.