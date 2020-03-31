Honor has introduced a new budget smartphone: specs and price (photo)
The novelty is released in the first battery capacity of 5000 mAh.
Along with the smartphone Honor 30S, playing in the top middle segment, brand, Honor, today also presented a budget model Honor Play 9A. The novelty is released in the first battery capacity of 5000 mA-h – is as much as 1000 mA-h more than last year’s model Play 3 and standing on the step above the models Honor 9X c 48-megapixel camera.
“Honor the Play 9A built on the basis of a simple SoC MediaTek Helio P35 and LCD screen diagonal of 6.3 inches and 720p resolution+ (20:9) with a keyhole under the front camera. At the same time, the budget framework provides this model good endurance: up to 35 hours video playback and up to 33 hours of calls to the 4G network, according to the manufacturer,” – said in the message.
Another feature of this budget model for relatively high-quality sound system with amplifier, Smart PA (peak volume at 88 dBA) and support for proprietary audio technology Histen 6.0, providing a surround sound effect. There is a 3.5 mm Jack and FM-radio.
The rest can be noted fingerprint scanner on the back panel, support for two SIM-cards and a separate slot for microSD cards with a capacity up to 512 GB of 4G and VoLTE, as well as modules Wi-Fi b/g/n (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0. NFC, by itself, is not supported.
The basic version of Honor Play 9A with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of flash memory costs $125. For $170 you can buy a version with 128 GB of flash memory.
Out of the box 9A Honor the Play is running Android OS 10 with a proprietary interface Magic UI 3.0.1.
On sale Honor Play 9A will come in four variants along with Honor 30S on 7 April.