Honor presented smartphones 30S and 9A
March 30, 2020 | Techno | No Comments|
Honor today presented two new smartphones – the younger version of the flagship 30S and budget 9A. Model 30S got the chip Kirin 820 with support for 5G and a 6.5-inch screen (IPS, Full HD+) with a hole for the camera.
Back cover Honor 30S is a block of four photo-sensors: permission of head is 64 MP, followed by telephoto camera of 8 MP (three times optical zoom and 20x increase in “hybrid” zoom), ultrawide sensor of 8 MP and the sensor depth with a resolution of 2 MP.