In the wake of the back-to-school, parents hope now that the summer day camps will accommodate children.
2 may 2020 13: 11
Updated at 18h04
Hope for the day camps
Jean-François Néron
In the wake of the back-to-school, parents hope now that the summer day camps will accommodate children. Since a week, some encouraging signs suggest a possible opening, at least in the Quebec city and Lévis.
A glimmer of hope has pointed to Thursday. The minister of municipal Affairs has confirmed the forthcoming publication of a manual containing guidelines to assist municipalities to imagine a day camp that would comply with the rules of social distancing. The opening of the camps will also depend on the control of the pandemic in schools.
The day before, the mayor Régis Labeaume explained in press conference that the big spring clean continues in outdoor public places of amusement: cleaning of parks, outdoor recreational areas, water games and swimming pools, installation of soccer nets and baseball, etc, However, the modules of the games are still not accessible.
Finally, the City has received this week a survey to parents who have already enrolled their children in a day camp. “The current situation leads us to imagine a day camp that is different from previous years. With the information available to date, our team is working hard to make this summer a magical time for your child,” can it be read.
If there are day camps, they will be conducted according to four main principles: respect the rules of social distancing, encourage outdoor activities, minimize indoor activities; apply hygiene measures adapted; and reduce contact between persons in the business.
Good year, bad year, 17,000 children are enrolled in the Holiday Program-Summer (PVE). Two weeks ago, the mayor Labeaume was given until may 25 to decide if the City maintains, postpones or cancels the program.
In Quebec, as elsewhere, the question of the recruitment of staff could pose a problem with the payment of the benefit the canadian emergency for post-secondary students who may receive 1250 $ per month from may to August, without working.
The press secretary of the mayor Labeaume, François Moisan, said Friday that no decision had yet been taken regarding the launch of the PVE 2020. The City is getting ready, but still waiting for the agreement of the government of Quebec.
Lévis is also preparing
In Lévis, the registration will take place on 11 and 13 may. “If the government of Quebec gives us the green light, we will be able to offer this service,” says Geneviève Côté, press officer for the mayor Gilles Lehouillier.
The exact terms of enrolments will be known after the may 4, on the website of the City. The parents will have nothing to pay at the time of registration of their child. The money will be withdrawn only if the government authorizes municipalities to open the camps.