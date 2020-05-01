Horse owners can visit their animals
“Now, the horse owners will be able to provide the care to their horses.”
April 30, 2020 18h01
Baptiste Ricard-Châtelain
The Sun
The quebec government finally allowed the horse owners to visit their animals, inaccessible since the beginning of the confinement.
“It’s all new, all hot,” says the Sun – Laurence Voyzelle, the press attaché to the minister of Agriculture André Lamontagne. “Now, the horse owners will be able to provide the care to their horses.”
Ms. Loyzelle indicates that the government has heard the complaints.
As the days went by, more lovers of horses they are concerned about the lack of activity of the beasts. There was also the veterinary follow-up in the spring to perform. And other care; even the dietary transition from hay in winter to the herbs of the fields must be managed to avoid health problems.
Prime minister Francois Legault had also been thought up on his page Facebook : “This is a cry from the heart because my horse is more than a piece of furniture, it is a living being, a therapist,” wrote Jade Beauséjour. “And, in the current conditions, it has been forgotten in the phase of déconfinement of 4 may.”
“Of course, well-being, the health, the safety of the animals were in the game,” agrees Laurence Voyzelle, of the ministerial cabinet. Where the opening demonstrated.
It is, however, a partial opening. The leisure activities, the horse riding, will be prohibited.
Also, the measures of distance and physical hygiene become the norm in Quebec, as in the rest of the world, will need to be met.