Hospices struggling with the health rules
Photo: John Ulan, The canadian Press
Houses of palliative care have made the decision to maintain the visits with all patients in their end-of-life “for humanitarian reasons”, while others have banned their patients to receive close to the inside of their room except in 24 to 48 hours prior to their death.
Marco Bélair-Cirino and
Dave Christmas
in Quebec city
April 9, 2020
- Health
Houses of palliative care to improve the flexibility of the rules regulating the visits after the cancellation of several people fearing the end of their life in solitude.
The ministry of Health has directed that the last week in the midst of palliative care” prohibit regular visits [ … ], except for humanitarian reasons, as in the situation of end-of-life “, what has caused the ” chaos “, notes the director-general of the House Source blue Boucherville, Réjean Moreau.
After having read the ministerial directive, the hospice has maintained visits with all patients in their end-of-life ” for humanitarian reasons “, while others have banned their patients to receive close to the inside of their room except in 24 to 48 hours prior to their death. Fearing the loneliness and the uncertainty, many people have postponed their admission : the pain caused by the idea of completing their life only superseded all the others.
The “presence of one or two persons (maximum) […] must be encouraged” with a patient whose “the end of life [is] imminent,” according to the ministry of Health in a directive dating back to march 31.
People prefer to stay in their families rather than be told that they will not be able to see it
Marie Julie Tschiember
Death is ” often heralded by non-specific signs, such as restlessness, drowsiness, anxiety, skin changes, and also by the appearance of signs of respiratory distress (24-48 hours) “, he says in the three-page document.
“It has caused a lot of turmoil with us,” said Sophie Gingras, hard at work at Maison Michel-Sarrazin. The hospital center private non-profit organization, located in the heart of Quebec, has received no new patients since the end of march.
In Saint-Georges, a patient has left his room in the House, Catherine de Longpré after having been notified of the new rules on visits. “When families are aware of our rules, they get in trouble,” said the director-general, Marie-Josée Gamache. However, the presence of a family member is permitted at any time — ” always the same “, she says — in the room of his patients.
“Families [compliance with orders], but for others, it borders on the crime, despite an explanation of the rules and the context “, she points out the Duty. Many people delay their arrival, ” says Ms. Gamache with concern.
At Home Catherine de Longpré, the ” many patients come to us more often towards the end of life, 24 to 48 hours, as usual.” “They have not received the best care available,” she says.
Agonizing choice
In the Bas-Saint-Laurent, a woman suffering from cancer was learned last Friday that in accepting a place in a hospice, she could no longer see the members of his family, except, perhaps, in the last hours of his life — whether it is conscious. She made the “agonizing choice” to stay at home, counting especially on the help of his spouse and two children are out of breath. In the name of his family, his niece has requested the right ” to be able to accompany to the death those who have accompanied us in life.”
“[It] seems to me to belong to the ultimate sense of decency. It is very difficult to see people dear to my heart to be private, ” wrote Genevieve, in an exchange with The Duty which went on for a few days. The mp corner has been called in reinforcement. After reflection, the school has eased its rules, and the lady said it was ready to move in. “My family is relieved,” concluded Genevieve.
“It happens frequently in each of our homes and it is normal ; people prefer to stay in their families rather than be told that they can no longer see it “, said the president of the Alliance of hospices Quebec, Marie-Julie Tschiember.
The ministerial directive has been interpreted in different ways from one region to another, from one hospice to another, she said. “Trying to adjust as best as we can. We try first and foremost to protect our employees and their families, to protect our patients [as of the COVID-19], to work with love, compassion, human warmth, name it, but in a situation of epidemic is very serious, ” said Ms. Tschiember.
The Maison René-Verrier, of which she is the executive director, had applied “at the foot of the letter” banning visits, “ouvr[irb] a little bit more” by following the rooms of his patients to visits from relatives.
The vacancy rate in the 35 houses of palliative care across Quebec, stood on Wednesday at more than 25 %, according to the calculations of the Duty. In addition to being the face of cancellations, a number of institutions there is a desperate shortage of staff since the beginning of the state of public health emergency.
Lack of volunteers aged less than 70 years of age in sufficient numbers, the House Albatrosses (Three-Rivers) and the House Aline-Christian (Shawinigan), for example, have been forced to close beds.
To the window or behind the screen
In order to avoid the isolation of their clients at the time of the novel coronavirus, the houses of palliative care have been full of tablets. In addition to the ” virtual visits “, visits to the windows ” are organized in institutions, which limits access to patient rooms.
Home Lyme sands, Sept-Îles, it is through the “window to the rear gallery” and screens of electronic devices that people are talking. “They can talk to. They can see each other. It is a balm both for the patients and for their families, ” said Ms. Tschiember, at the head of the Alliance of hospices Quebec.