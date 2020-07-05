Hospital Amqui: finally a second surgeon who performs c-sections
A new surgeon general practice caesarean sections will join another surgeon already in the position for a few years at the hospital of Amqui.
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
It has been over a year that the elected representatives and the population of the Matapedia were waiting for. The integrated Centre of health and social services (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent confirmed today that a new surgeon general practice caesarean sections will join another surgeon already in the position for a few years at the hospital of Amqui. Dr. Khaled Amad will take office July 20.
In June 2019, the elected officials of The Matapedia had denounced the interruption of services in obstetrics, which occurred every two weeks in the hospital Amqui because one of the two surgeons, who had just come in the post, refused to caesarean sections. The mayors of the MRC and the préfète Chantale Lavoie had launched a cry from the heart to the CISSS in order to find an immediate solution.
Even if the CISSS had managed to avoid the découvertures of services, Ms. Lavoie said that she and the elected officials of The Matapedia continued to ask questions to know the status of recruitment efforts. “We followed it from near. It was really an important issue. When one tries to be attractive as an environment and that it is not able to provide caesarean sections at small moms, this is not the “fun“!”
Chantale Lavoie was concerned that the CISSS is a doctor from abroad who would be leaving the area shortly after. “Dr. Amad is married to a Quebecer and they have children together. He has done all his courses in Quebec. It is already reassuring!”
“Medical practice in the region is both exciting and demanding, says director of professional services of the CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent, Dr. Jean-Christophe Carvalho. The doctors who choose to settle here to take up the challenge to show their interest for the Bas-Saint-Laurent. Their establishment in the region also reflects successful strategies and all of the efforts made by our team of medical recruitment.”