Hospital of Chicoutimi illuminated: the story behind the initiative
Thanks to the voluntary contribution of several actors, the front panel of the hospital of Chicoutimi is illiminé in the colors of the rainbow.
22 April 2020 17h21
Updated at 19: 33
Share
Hospital of Chicoutimi illuminated: the story behind the initiative
Jonathan Hudon
The Daily
Share
The illumination of the hospital of Chicoutimi in the colors of the rainbow on Tuesday evening, was greatly react. It is now known that this voluntary program is the work of several actors, including the Foundation of my life and Ricky Ricken, LSM Ambiocréateurs.
The Foundation of my life has lifted the veil on the initiative, on Wednesday, by publishing a press release. Including Mr. Ricken, Simon Pelletier, of Achard rental and sale, Joël Tremblay, Remorquage SOS Saguenay, and employees of RG Welding have helped to put everything in place to deliver the final product.
In addition to lights used to illuminate the front façade of the hospital of Chicoutimi, giant screens have been installed at various locations, including the entrances of the CHSLD of the Hill, Jacques-Cartier and Mgr Victor Tremblay. A giant screen of 30 feet will soon be in function by the front door of the hospital employees from Chicoutimi to spread messages of encouragement and thanks.
Finally, a screen of 80 inches has recently been placed in the lobby of the healthcare facility and the only designated centre in the COVID-19 in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.
“The care teams are working tirelessly, and we can only feel gratitude for the huge amount of work that they carry out, reported by the director general of the Foundation of my life, Martin Gagnon. We wanted to find a way to express this gratitude to the entire staff of the hospital of Chicoutimi and CHSLD. Thanks to the initiative of LSM, we have found a way to achieve this. “
The Foundation of my life has created a funding campaign special COVID-19 to allow the multiplication of these gestures of support and encouragement.
“The Foundation of my life and its partners wish to contribute to highlight the strength of the work of the care personnel and to show support to all the employees of the hospital, Chicoutimi, and NURSING homes,” concluded Martin Gagnon.
A giant screen was being installed Wednesday in front of the door of the employee entrance of the hospital in Chicoutimi.
THE QUOTIDIEN ROCKET LAVOIE
Le Soleil