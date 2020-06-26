Eunhee (Park Ji-hoo), 14-year-old abandoned by his parents, wanders often alone in Seoul.
House of Hummingbird: survive his ill-being ****
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITIC / House of Hummingbird (Beolsae) arrives in North America covered a plethora of prizes, including best film in the Generation 14 plus section at the Berlinale 2019. One understands why. Of exquisitely delicate, it translates with a remarkable finesse to the dismay of a teenager who seeks to enhance his well-being.
Almost at the very end of this drama nuanced and restrained, Eunhee (excellent Park Ji-hoo) asks : “When will my life she will start to brighten up ?” The whole essence of the story is there. The teenager aged 14 years, neglected, has nothing to do with a rebel and a heart in the right place. But it constantly feels foreign to what surrounds it. And the woes are piling up.
The difficulties at the school (whom she does not love) ; the discharges are friendly and sentimental ; suicide suspected his uncle ; the constant bickering of his parents ; his elder brother that fighting with impunity, without a valid reason; and this tumor is that it is necessary to remove the risk of facial paralysis…
In his thirst for the absolute, dotted with small and large existential questions that obscure her horizon, Eunhee will find a ray of the sun : Young-ji (Kim Sae-byuk). His new teacher seems to be the only one to understand his dismay. She quickly takes of affection (and admiration) for this mentor to personality-mysterious but frank, who helps her to accept.