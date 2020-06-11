Housing crisis and COVID-19: Quebec unveiled its plan for the July 1,
June 11, 2020
Housing crisis and COVID-19: Quebec unveiled its plan for the July 1,
The canadian Press
Quebec is preparing for the moving period of July 1st, while several agencies report that the housing crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic of COVID-19.
The ministry of municipal Affairs and Housing announced on Thursday a plan of action, with an investment of $ 71.5 million to avoid that tenants find themselves out on the street.
Of this amount, $ 21.5 million are intended for the program of rent supplement emergency, which should enable to 1800 households to pay a rent corresponding to 25% of their income, with the difference being covered by the government.
Of this number, 200 supplements must be devoted to the social reintegration of people experiencing homelessness in Montreal.
Furthermore, tenants whose incomes have plummeted because of the health crisis will have until 15 July to apply for an interest-free loan equal to two months rent, at the Société d’habitation du Québec (SHQ). The loan of $ 1500 must be repaid by August 1, 2021.
Other measures continue to be available, such as the reimbursement of certain expenses of the households, who see their project move-in as their main residence postponed because of the COVID-19.
The SHQ will extend its opening hours from 26 June to 3 July to accompany the citizens in search of housing, in support of the office of housing.
The Grouping of committees, housing and tenant associations of Quebec (RCLALQ) and the Collective for a Quebec without poverty reported earlier this week that the housing crisis has been exacerbated by the pandemic, and the layoffs that result.
Many owners dismiss the low-income tenants and “routinely deny” those who are without a job, even if they have income from Providing canadian emergency, employment insurance or social assistance, noted a spokesperson for the RCLALQ in an interview with The canadian Press on Wednesday.
The collection was welcomed with relief the announcement of Thursday, deploring, however, a lack of measures “in the medium or long term”. He said feared a “wave of evictions is unprecedented,” with the resumption of the hearings of the Régie du logement.