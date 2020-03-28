How climate affects coronavirus: the forecaster made an interesting statement
Finnish meteorologist Marcus Mantykangas says that between pandemic coronavirus and weather there is a strange connection.
A researcher from Finland drew attention to the fact that flu viruses spread faster and easier in the cold and dry air.
“Viruses spread best when the temperature is not higher than 5 degrees, and the humidity low – about 25-30 percent,” said Marcus Mantykangas in his blog.
According to him, the atmosphere is perfect for China. In particular, the average temperature in January in Wuhan is plus 4 degrees, and precipitation and humidity a little.
The expert stressed that the coronavirus is spreading mainly in areas with similar climatic conditions.
“The disease appeared in a subtropical climate zone, which includes most of China and part of Iran. But the initial epidemic region of the United cool and dry winter climate,” explains forecaster.
As a proof of their version, a Finnish researcher suggests the example of Japan, where there was not an expected outbreak in the densely populated Tokyo.
“The most dangerous in terms of contamination became the Northern part of Japan. The temperature difference between North and South in the land of the Rising sun during the winter months is 10-15 degrees. In Tokyo the average temperature in February reaches 10.4 degrees Celsius, while in Hokkaido it is much lower”, says Finnish expert.
Marcus Mantykangas argues that if his theory is correct, new outbreaks can be expected only in Northern latitudes and in the southern hemisphere winter.