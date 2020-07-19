How countries have controlled the COVID-19 in their centres long-term care
July 17, 2020 13h39
David O’toole
Canadian institute for health information, Queen’s University
SCIENCE IN ITS WORDS / residents of institutions for long-term care and homes for the elderly have been disproportionately affected by the measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19. In addition to the social distancing and hand washing, the measures adopted in Canada and in other countries have included the confinement in rooms with the ban or limited access to family members of residents, who are often also caregivers.
The canadian Institute for health information (CIHI) is dedicated to the collection and dissemination of data on our health systems, which allows to compare their performance. After the first three months of the pandemic, we examined how different countries have managed the spread of the COVID-19 in the institutions of long-term care.
The restrictive measures were designed to counter an urgent threat to public health. It is important to remember that at the beginning of the spring, modeling the epidemic of COVID-19 in Canada had the same trajectory as in Italy. All levels of government in Canada have taken extraordinary measures to avoid the overloading of hospitals.
The majority of deaths in Canada
If Canada was largely successful in managing the impact on hospitals, we can not say as much in the institutions of long-term care ; more than 80 % of the deaths related to the COVID-19 in Canada have taken place in these institutions.
On June 25, CIHI released an analysis that shows how Canada compares to 16 other countries in the Organization for economic cooperation and development (OECD) in terms of management of the spread of the COVID-19 in long-term care. Our study compared the number of cases and deaths, the same as the basic characteristics of the health system and the response of governments.