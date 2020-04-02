How did the boy’s life from the famous movie “Toy”
In 1976 came the world-famous film “Toy”. It became a cult of several generations. The author scenario and Director – Francis Veber, and the main role was played by Pierre Richard and Fabrice Greco. A naughty boy because of his character simply would not be able himself to find friends, and his parents “bought” him a toy in the form of a failed journalist in the performance of Richard.
In the end, the man gets homemade clown boy, who takes all the ingenuity of his cruelty.
Critics agree that the movie was not only great scripts and acting famous at the time of Pierre Richard, but in the fact that he was able to find a common language with the young Fabrice Greco.
The boy in the movie was only 10 years old. He came to the set quite by accident. His father worked as a technical assistant and one day took his son to work. There he was noticed by the Director and offered a role. After painting the boy instantly became a celebrity.
His house was on duty paparazzi. He could not bear to walk down the street, because he was asked to give an autograph, take a picture and so on. Because of this, the boy had a nervous breakdown, after which he was even afraid to go outside.
Due to a sudden struck glory the boy was no longer interested in the movie. He simply did not want more of this attention. The parents supported him in that decision uh, because they themselves are tired to fend off countless offers to appear.
But there is another version. They say that the boy has again agreed to star in the film with Pierre Richard, but at the last moment the Director decided that the actor is too tall for the role and picked up another actor. According to unconfirmed rumors, the boy had suffered greatly because of this, and that was the reason for the completion of his short acting career.
He is now 55 years old, he lives in Paris and has received a speciality the programmer. At the moment he is the head of a small firm and still maintains communication with Pierre Richard, as evidenced by the photos in his Twitter.