How Germany copes with the coronavirus and the crisis: quarantine eyes Ukrainka
How to cope with the coronavirus one of the most successful European countries and what are the statistics of diseases in Germany today. Why did the Germans believe the coronavirus greatest threat in the post-war history, read to the Informant the Money.
Today, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus Germany ranks fifth in the world – the total number of infected 63 929 people. Only 4.4 thousand of new cases over the past day and +92 death.
Quarantine in Germany through the eyes of a virologist
And this despite the fact that Germany failed to recognize the flash at a very early stage: in two to three weeks earlier than in some neighbouring countries. This was brought about by large-scale diagnostics – in here were doing a lot of tests. If a person have identified the virus, his entire family was considered infected, and even without testing were sent to the quarantine. This approach saves a large number of tests.
How the Germans cope with the epidemic, said the virologist Christian Drosten in an interview with Zeit Online. Christian Drosten heads the Department of Virology at the famous Berlin Charite clinic, he is one of the main medical adviser to the government of Germany. A podcast with his participation was the main source of information about the coronavirus for millions of Germans.
Was taken unpopular but strong-willed and effective solutions – closed bars and restaurants, canceled public events, quarantined sent to kindergartens and schools. Banned group communication of people in public places, in apartments, in private homes. Even if it is close relatives or family members.
Citizens may appear in public places or streets is strictly two by two (no more) or accompanied by family members living together. While not forbidden to go out to visit (if it continues), doctors, individual sports, shopping, food products, and for other reasons.
For some cases the Germans it is important to prepare the “iron” and evidence-based arguments to justify their movement. Constraint violation contacts are monitored by subdivisions of the police and the rule of law, which does not exclude from them the presence of clarifying questions, including on the movement on the streets. It is therefore highly desirable to have at itself the documents proving the identity, or define the current place of residence.
It was important to prevent b? most of personal contacts – says the virologist. And it was necessary to buy time. Despite the highly developed medical infrastructure in Germany is necessary – even by the most conservative estimates three times more capacity intensive therapy. It is for this purpose – and not for the urgent development of vaccines and need time that benefits the country now.
Today the Federal and land levels of the German action plans in an emergency. It is planned to provide extra power for mild cases and double the number of intensive care beds.
Drosten sure that the quarantine measures will work and soon have a decisive impact on the dynamics of the spread of the virus. You might be able to evaluate for Easter. Maybe we already see that infected less than can be expected based on the current exponential growth, and that this curve is smoother. But the mortality rate is affected immediately. Because the people who died from the virus in the period before Easter, either already infected or will become infected in the coming days. In addition, decisions taken today can change our lives immediately, but only after a few days. Now our daily life is changing; parents have gradually managed to organize care for children, more and more people began to realize that we should not meet in the companies. To get used to all this, you will need some time. In Germany even considered the question of introduction of a curfew.
According to the virologist, the company will have to live in a state of emergency for about a year. But, most likely, is not the same as it is now. The situation can and should be corrected. Some prohibitions will be canceled. But grandchildren may have to take a test before to visit my grandparents, to make sure they don’t infect.
He also suggests that anyone who has chickenpox, immunity is likely to continue until the end of the pandemic in the next few years. And even when re-infected by the disease will occur in the form of a harmless cold. But from the coronavirus covid-19 mankind will not get rid of. He will be replaced by a new, mutated that cause now a cold. We will have to live with it, but after we survive this outbreak, he will not be so dangerous for us.
How Germany solves social problems caused by the “coronarica”
As told by Informant a resident of Berlin, a German citizen Irina Kirichenko, the German government adopted a number of changes to stabilize the economic situation in the country.
Here are some of the changes that have been adopted or will be adopted in the near future:
- Social aid: simplified procedure of receiving social assistance. From March to September 2020 will not be considered available property, and will also be recognized as specific costs for accommodation and heating, typically acting financial limits temporarily lifted.
- Kinderzuschlag (supplementary child benefit) will be provided in a simplified manner. Important for families with children whose income decreased due to Kurzarbeit (a manual of the Federal Agency for labour for workers with incomplete working week or a short break in the work in connection with the production cuts), unemployment benefits, etc.
- Recipients of benefits (Kurzarbeit) are eligible for jobs in certain fields, such as medicine (Pflegekraft) or agriculture without loss of benefits.
- Will be weakened legislative capacity regarding working time.
- Seniors have the opportunity to earn up to 44.950 euros per year, earnings will not affect the pension. So they want to motivate pensioners to support those industries, which today are desperately looking for employees: medicine, agriculture.
- In the infectious diseases act amendments were made. Parents of children up to 12 years and disabled children who lose earnings due to the closure of schools and kindergartens receive compensation for their loss. Contact the Gesundheitsamt (Department of health).
- A bill supporting the doctors, hospitals and Pflegebranche (care industry).
- The planned package for individual entrepreneurs:
- the firm, which employs up to 5 employees will receive a lump sum payment up to 9.000,00 euros
- for firms employing up to 10 employees, provided payment of up to 15.000,00 Euro.
This is not a loan, and a lump sum paymentis non-refundable. Loans provided by Kreditanstalt f?r Wiederaufbau (KfW) (German development Bank). On loans please contact your Bank, you must advise and send the documents to the address.
- Businesses and individual entrepreneurs affected by a ban on the continuation of activities (barbers, restaurant owners, fitness, etc.), are entitled to compensation for loss of income, contact the Gesundheitsamt.
- Adopted the law on amendments to the civil, criminal law and rules on bankruptcy. One of the most important provisions of these changes is a de facto moratorium on the fulfillment of contractual obligations. For failure to comply with key obligations under the loan agreement and lease agreement during the crisis (April 2020-September 2020) with the debtor may not terminate the contract.
As the budget increased, and what sociologists say
At the moment the German government is taking unprecedented measures to prevent economic collapse and to mitigate the consequences of the crisis for most of the population. Urgently allocated for this purpose 122.5 billion euros. The planned budget in 2020 362 billion was increased by more than a quarter – to 484,5 billion.
As shown by the poll Institute Allensbach, pandemic coronavirus – the first event for the 70 years of German history, which is radically influenced the attitudes of the Germans and views on the situation in the country.
The majority of the population agree with the position of German Chancellor Angela Merkel that is associated with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 the crisis is for Germany the biggest threat in the postwar history of the country. Sociologists say that no other event has so radically changed the assessment of the population in Germany against the economic situation in the country.
She Frau Merkel in her address to the nation called the epidemic the greatest challenge of Germany since the Second world war and called on Germans to unite.
According to the Chancellor, coronavirus dramatically changed the life of the whole country. Such restrictions, the Germans had never felt before, but they needed to slow the spread of the epidemic. Otherwise, hospitals will be overwhelmed. “This is not just an abstract statistic, these are your fathers, grandfathers, mothers, grandmothers, partners – people”, – said Angela Merkel.
