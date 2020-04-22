How many deaths has caused seasonal influenza since the beginning of the pandemic COVID-19?
As soon as the first cases of COVID-19 detected in Wuhan, we tried to compare this new disease with the seasonal flu (or influenza). Each year, about one billion people in the world suffer from the flu. The number, the WHO estimated that between 290 000 and 650 000 people lose their lives. The agency does not, however, balance sheet detailing the number of deaths for each flu season. In the case of the COVID-19, there are currently more than 170, 000 people on the planet.
In Canada, the last newsletter of the public health Agency of Canada (PHAC) reports 2382 admissions, 290 admissions to the intensive care unit and 103 deaths associated with the flu. The graph below shows the evolution in the number of hospitalizations related to seasonal influenza in adults.
Number of influenza-associated hospitalization in Canada, on a weekly basis, adults aged 16 and over. The data are compiled by the network CIRN-SOS and supplied by the AGENCY.
The data for the season 2019-2020 provided by the PHAC (and compiled by the Canadian Immunization Research Network), however, must be taken with a grain of salt. Since influenza is not a notifiable disease, they are incomplete. The real balance sheet is more likely to be heavy. To draw up its annual report, the AGENCY shall make extrapolations that are used to estimate the total burden of influenza. In recent years, it reports an average 12,200 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths caused by influenza in the country. In the case of the COVID-19, the public health authority shall identify, for the moment, 2369 hospitalizations, 605 admissions to the intensive care unit and 1728 death in Canada.
