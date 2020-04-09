How many new cases everyday of coronavirus in Quebec?
The public Health officials in Quebec have unveiled yesterday their scenarios in epidemiology. They believe that the famous “peak” of the transmission is expected to occur on 18 April. However, the figures presented by Richard Massé and his colleagues illustrate the cumulative number of predicted cases in the province. It can be difficult to detect the daily changes of the situation. The team of the Duty has, therefore, extract the values of the curves of the public Health to track the number of new cases on a daily basis. Furthermore, we have applied a rolling average of three days on the daily increments to facilitate reading.
Photo: Data from Government of Québec
On our graph, we can see that in the pessimistic scenario, the balance sheet daily maxes out at 3000 new cases. The summit is reached on 16 April. It all aligns quite well with the peak in the number of hospitalizations and persons to the intensive care unit on the other charts prepared by Quebec.
In the case of optimistic scenario, the balance sheet daily reaches a maximum value of approximately 1250 new cases on April 19. The flattening is much more progressive. The peak in the number of hospitalizations and persons to the intensive care unit (not shown) occurs with a slight time lag, a few days later after the maximum increase in the number of cases.