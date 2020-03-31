How many people die in the Kiev region
In January 2020 in the Kiev region died 2649 people. About it reported in head Department of statistics in Kyiv region.
The mortality rate in the region eat more than twice exceeds birth rate. During this period in region were born 1258 children.
Mortality significantly decreased in comparison with January 2019, when the area died 3057 people.
Due to migration total population in January increased by 810 people and is 1,782 million people.
During the year, the population of the region increased by about 13.5 thousand people. But the growth is exclusively due to migration.