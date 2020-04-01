How much should last perfect intimacy: a common response of psychologists and physicians
We certainly do not claim that there is an optimum duration, but still of some numbers you should know.
American scientists have proved that the long intercourse in reality is just a frustrating disappointment.
Doctors and psychologists were able together to reach a common consensus regarding the ideal duration of sex. They believe that the duration of act should not exceed 13 minutes. They also classified the acts for the duration of on:
too short sex 1-2 minutes
normal duration is 3-7 minutes
desirable and optimal duration – 7 to 13 minutes
too long sex from 10-30 minutes
Scientists argue that stereotypes about sexual activity increased. Many men and women believe that the pleasure in sex depends directly on the size of the penis, erection power and duration of the act. However, the statistics says the opposite: sex that lasts more than 15 minutes already brings pleasure, and leaves behind only frustration.