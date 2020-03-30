How often should I clean the house during the quarantine
Cleaning the house – the question is always important and especially in the period of the pandemic. To best protect their homes from dangerous virus, it is important to do wet cleaning more often than you usually do. To your attention four options of cleaning and a few rules of how often and in what order to put it out, writes “Today”.
There are four options for cleaning:
Daily housekeeping
This option is the ideal solution for those people who spend a lot of time at home and can afford to clean regularly, wiping surfaces, folding seats for extra stuff. This will help you keep the house clean, making a little effort, but every day.
Weekly cleaning
This option is most popular, because it helps to maintain the cleanliness in the apartment, but do not spend a lot of effort every day. And once a week a man puts all his Affairs and begin to clean: cleaning the house, washing, Ironing, take out the garbage and put all things into place.
Cleaning as needed
This is a good option for those who know how to put things in their places immediately after use and debris is extremely rare, and little time at home.
General cleaning
This option of cleaning is recommended every three months. This option of cleaning involves the cleaning of more in-depth than you normally do. And parsing of the wardrobe, and kitchen supplies will also need to wash all surfaces in the kitchen and bathroom, as well as chandelier cleaning, washing curtains, etc.
How often do wet cleaning in the house
This type of cleaning helps to reduce the dust content in the air and fights dust mites and bacteria – so it should be done regularly. The best option is to arrange a damp cleaning twice a week. It is particularly important to conduct regular wet cleaning now, during a pandemic.
What to do after wet cleaning
During wet cleaning, wipe with a damp cloth all surfaces – sills, shelves, furniture surfaces, floor dust, wash floors, plumbing, painting and other accessories. In addition, you need to clean all equipment, in which dust accumulates very quickly.
In what order you need to remove
Cleaning must be start with in order to collect the dust and debris from surfaces. Then you need to move the zones from the top down: start with the chandelier and the top tiers of cabinets and shelves, pictures and wall lights. Then go to the tables and window sills, wipe the doorways and the doors themselves, figurines and other objects at the average level surfaces.
If there is a need, clean upholstered furniture and carpets with a damp cloth with a special tool. Mirrors and glass doors of furniture you can wipe in the end of cleaning, because they settle with the smallest particles of dust.
Complete wet cleaning washing the floor.
photo: pixabay